WATCH: Virat Kohli Obliges Fans With Autographs Before Practice In Pune Ahead Of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Against Bangladesh, Video Goes Viral

Team India took a well-deserved break after their third win on the trot – defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in Ahmedabad last week. Rohit Sharma’s side arrived in Pune a few days back but only began training on Tuesday ahead of their fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who has an incredible record in all formats of the game in Pune, also arrived on Tuesday for a strenuous workout in the practice session. Ahead of the nets session, Kohli won the hearts of the large group of spectators present at the ground – obliging fans with his autographs in a video which went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli giving autograph to fans ahead of the practice in Pune.



Kohli has been in fine form in the World Cup 2023, scoring a couple of half-centuries against Australia and Afghanistan in his first two matches in the tournament. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter was dismissed for 16 in the match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad last week.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting believes BCCI made the correct choice in replacing Kohli with Rohit Sharma as captain in all formats. Ponting believes the current skipper is the ideal leader as India plays the showpiece event on home soil, while allowing Kohli to focus on his starring role with the bat.

“Someone like Virat, who is a bit more heart-on-the-sleeve, and probably listens to the fans and plays up with the fans a little bit more, someone with his personality would probably find it a bit harder,” Ponting told the ICC.

“But I think Rohit will be fine with it. He’s a terrific bloke and has been a great player for a long time, and he's done a great job as leader of India,” he added.

Kohli has played seven ODIs so far at the MCA Stadium in Pune and has amassed 448 runs at a brilliant average of 64. He has scored two centuries as well – against England and West Indies at the venue.

The former India skipper had scored 122 against England in 2017 in the chase 350-run chase when India had lost four wickets early and had Kedar Jadhav to partner him, who also smashed a ton. The century against the West Indies came in 2018 but India ended up on the losing side.