EXPLAINED: Why Is Mohammed Shami So Threatening In This Cricket World Cup 2023, Wasim Akram Provides Insights

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is bowling so good in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 that even Pakistan's pace-bowling great Wasim Akram is highly impressed. Wasim did a masterclass on Shami's fast bowling and what makes him almost unplayable in this tournament. The India pacer was not played in first four matches as the management wanted a more balanced side with Hardik Pandya playing the role of the fourth seamer and Shadul Thakur included to strengthen the batting. India wanted to have a bowler who could bat at No 8 and that's why Thakur was preferred over Shami.

When one analyses the team selection, one want to see some logic behind it. While the whole world criticised Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for not playing Shami initially, the management had reason behind it. With injury to Pandya, Shami came in and he was hungry and prepared for the big stage. It has turned out to be blessing in disguise for the Indian management as Shami has taken 16 wickets in four matches since first match of CWC 2023 vs New Zealand.

There are conspiracy theories floating on social media, especially in Pakistan, that India are getting huge favour from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Former Pakistan batter Hasan Raza even went to an extent of saying that ICC is giving different balls to India to bowl with which is helping them take wickets.

Akram, speaking on A Sports, said that such statement are embarrassing for us as a nation. He advised the young generation to appreciate excellence and try to learn from it. Akram them explained why Shami has excelled so much at this World Cup.

Talking about what Shami is doing different to pick wickets, Akram said that he is keeping it very simple and is hitting the seam straight on the deck.

"You need to have the confidence. You need to work hard on your bowling. Shami bowls with an upright seam. His ball hits the deck on the straight seam. He does not bowl with a wobbly seam. His seam kisses the pitch. He does not bang it in," said Akram.

Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also an expert at in the panel on A Sports, quipped: "The wrist should not break while bowling." Akram concurred.

Then a split screen appears which shows the two wrist positions of England pacer Chris Woakes in the game vs Netherlands, to explain the point further.

You can check the split screen below.

Akram explains his points in detail: "The right one on the screen will come in to the batter and the left one will leave the batter after pitching. The seam on the right is in direction of the leg slip and one on the left is towards the first slip."

Akram then gave the example of the over Shami bowled to Ben Stokes. He said, "The over to Ben Stokes. The length is same. But the ball keeps leaving Stokes before one comes in. The length and seam position did not change. That is why he is so difficult."

Akram then concludes by saying that Bumrah, on the other hand, uses his wrist to make the movement while Shami uses the right seam position.