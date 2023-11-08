Cricket World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar EXPLAINS How Glenn Maxwell Struck Big Sixes Vs Afghanistan Despite Injured Leg, Says 'No Footwork Becomes Great Footwork'

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Australia's hero of the match against Afghanistan Glenn Maxwell, who hit his maiden double ODI hundred on Tuesday night at Wankhede. His epic knock helped Australia recover from 91 for 7 at one stage to chase down the target with three wickets in hand and three overs to spare. Maxwell eventually finished with 201 not out off just 128 deliveries, which included 21 fours and 10 sixes.

The fact that Maxwell scored majority of the runs with an injured leg which was immovable for most part of the innings made it appear even a greater knock. Almost 24 hours after the Maxwell special, Tendulkar came out with an explainer on what helped the Aussie batter play so well in that match even with an injured leg.

The Little Master said that cramps to Maxwell in his right leg may have helped him in keeping his head steady. Because he was not moving in the crease due to the leg injury, his head also remained steady which helped him connect properly. Sachin added that Maxwell has an excellent hand-eye co-ordination and bat speed which combined with his constrained footwork to allow proper assault.

"During yesterday’s game, @Gmaxi_32’s cramps constrained his footwork. He had to stay put at the crease, but that enabled him to have a steady head, watch the ball closely and let his hand-eye coordination do the work, backed by exceptional bat-speed," Tendulkar wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Life and cricket have many parallels. Sometimes, like a spring, what pulls you back is also what propels you forward.



In another cricket TV show on A Sports, Pakistani batter and expert Shoaib Malik also gave a masterclass on powerhitting. He emphasised on the fact that Maxwell has great bat speed alongwith arm extension. Malik said that powerhitting does not require huge feet movement. There is a misconception that it does. Malik said that it is the arm speed and the bat speed which allows powerhitting.

Maxwell was also immensely helped that Afghan bowlers continued to bowl in his arc and he continued to smash them all to the ropes or beyond them. Even those slightly outside his reach, Maxwell used the extension of the arm to connect the balls well. His T20 exploits were also responsible in pulling off some unbelievable shot and the fact that he continued to make the connection, almost flawlessly, made it a superb watch.