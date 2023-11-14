trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687976
RACHIN RAVINDRA

Fact Check: Did Rachin Ravindra's Father Name Him After Sachin Tendulkar & Rahul Dravid?

Krishnamurthy clarified that the intention behind naming Rachin was not to groom him into a cricketer.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
In a surprising revelation, Rachin Ravindra's father, Ravi Krishnamurthy, has disclosed the untold story behind his son's name, debunking the popular belief that it is a combination of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Rachin Ravindra, the breakout star for the New Zealand cricket team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, has been making headlines with his outstanding performance. The all-rounder has notched up three centuries, propelling his team to the semi-finals.

The Misconception Unveiled

Contrary to the widely circulated story that Rachin's name is a fusion of Sachin and Rahul's, his father, Ravi Krishnamurthy, revealed that the moniker was suggested by Rachin's mother. "When Rachin was born, my wife suggested the name, and we didn't spend a lot of time discussing it," Krishnamurthy told The Print. He added that the name sounded good, was easy to spell, and short, leading them to choose it without realizing the connection to cricketing legends.

No Intention to Create a Cricketer

Krishnamurthy clarified that the intention behind naming Rachin was not to groom him into a cricketer. "He wasn't named with the intention to make our child a cricketer or anything of the sort," he emphasized. Despite being a former cricketer himself, Krishnamurthy expressed that he and his wife support their children in pursuing any field they choose.

Rachin Ravindra's Record-Breaking Feat

While Rachin may not have been intentionally named after Tendulkar and Dravid, he has already surpassed some of Tendulkar's records in the World Cup. With 565 runs in nine innings, he currently holds the title for the player with the most World Cup runs and centuries before turning 25, standing third on the list of top run-getters in the current tournament.

