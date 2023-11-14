trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687966
NewsCricket
ABDUL RAZZAQ STATEMENT

WATCH: Abdul Razzaq's Controversial Remark On Aishwarya Rai Sparks Outrage

During the media interaction, Razzaq, accompanied by former players Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul, raised eyebrows with a peculiar analogy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Abdul Razzaq's Controversial Remark On Aishwarya Rai Sparks Outrage

In the midst of Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ICC World Cup 2023, former cricketer Abdul Razzaq stirred up controversy with a shocking statement that has triggered a massive backlash. His remarks, made during a media interaction, not only targeted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but also involved a distasteful example featuring Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.

Also Read: From MS Dhoni's 93 To Mohammed Shami's 5 Wicket Haul: Best Batting And Bowling Performance By Indians At Wankhede Stadium - In Pics

Razzaq's Shocking Example

During the media interaction, Razzaq, accompanied by former players Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul, raised eyebrows with a peculiar analogy. He criticized the PCB's lack of intention to develop and polish players, stating, "If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen." This unexpected reference to the renowned actress left many in disbelief, with Afridi's apparent endorsement through laughter and applause adding fuel to the fire.

Cricketers Condemn PCB

Razzaq's critique extended beyond his eyebrow-raising example. He expressed appreciation for former captain Younis Khan's positive intentions, contrasting them with the alleged lack of commitment from the current cricket board. This comes at a time when former players are openly criticizing the Babar Azam-led team for their lacklustre performance in the ICC World Cup, where they finished fifth on the points table.

Social Media Eruption

As news of Razzaq's comments spread, social media erupted with criticism. Netizens expressed their disapproval of the former cricketer's remarks, labelling them as 'shameful' and 'disrespectful.' Some took to comparing Razzaq unfavourably to Aishwarya Rai's car driver, highlighting the severity of the backlash.

Outcomes of World Cup 2023

The controversy follows Pakistan's disappointing exit from the ICC World Cup, with five losses out of nine games, including defeats against India, Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa, and England. The team's failure to advance to the knockout stage has intensified the scrutiny on the players and the cricket board.

TAGS

Abdul Razzaq statementAishwarya Rai controversyCricket World Cup 2023Pakistan cricket team performanceBabar Azam LeadershipICC World Cup critiqueAbdul Razzaq media interactionAishwarya Rai referenceshahid afridi reactionUmar Gul responsePakistan Cricket Board criticismYounis Khan positive intentionssocial media backlashRazzaq and Afridi laughterICC World Cup 2023 outcomesPakistan cricket controversiesRazzaq's shocking exampleAishwarya Rai in cricket discussionFormer cricketer commentsWorld Cup 2023 aftermathNetizens' reactionsPCB's player development intentionsCricket board scrutinyBabar Azam-led team strugglesRazzaq's criticism on PCBMedia's questions about Pakistan's performanceBollywood in cricket controversyPakistan cricket dramaRazzaq's remarks on players' developmentAbdul Razzaq controversy rank

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war