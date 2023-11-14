In the midst of Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ICC World Cup 2023, former cricketer Abdul Razzaq stirred up controversy with a shocking statement that has triggered a massive backlash. His remarks, made during a media interaction, not only targeted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but also involved a distasteful example featuring Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.

Razzaq's Shocking Example

During the media interaction, Razzaq, accompanied by former players Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul, raised eyebrows with a peculiar analogy. He criticized the PCB's lack of intention to develop and polish players, stating, "If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen." This unexpected reference to the renowned actress left many in disbelief, with Afridi's apparent endorsement through laughter and applause adding fuel to the fire.

Cricketers Condemn PCB

Razzaq's critique extended beyond his eyebrow-raising example. He expressed appreciation for former captain Younis Khan's positive intentions, contrasting them with the alleged lack of commitment from the current cricket board. This comes at a time when former players are openly criticizing the Babar Azam-led team for their lacklustre performance in the ICC World Cup, where they finished fifth on the points table.

Social Media Eruption

As news of Razzaq's comments spread, social media erupted with criticism. Netizens expressed their disapproval of the former cricketer's remarks, labelling them as 'shameful' and 'disrespectful.' Some took to comparing Razzaq unfavourably to Aishwarya Rai's car driver, highlighting the severity of the backlash.

Outcomes of World Cup 2023

The controversy follows Pakistan's disappointing exit from the ICC World Cup, with five losses out of nine games, including defeats against India, Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa, and England. The team's failure to advance to the knockout stage has intensified the scrutiny on the players and the cricket board.