'Glenn Maxwell Is Not Human,' Internet Goes Crazy As Australia Batter Smashes Double Century Afghanistan

The world witnessed something extraordinary as Glenn Maxwell ran havoc on the Afghanistan bowling attack at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. No bowler was able to stop him, although some credit goes to Mujeeb Ur Rahman who dropped him earlier in his innings but if anyone would have believed or said that the Aussie will change the game from their, everyone would have laughed on that. Australia 91 for 7 when the partnership between Maxwell and Cummins began. Records were shattered, bowlers were punished and crowd was roaring - just because of one man - Glenn Maxwell.

10 sixes and 21 fours were smashed by the Aussie batter as he finished with 201 runs off 128 ball with a staggering strike-rate of 157.03. It was a contest which was fully on Afghanistan's side as Australia lost seven wickets in their chase of 292 without even having 100 runs on the board. Maxwell literally made the Afghanistan fans and cricketers cry in mumbai. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja Mocks Marnus Labuschagne With Hilarious Dance - WATCH)

Checkout his knock and reactions here:

This knock from Glenn Maxwell has to be the one of the craziest knock in the history of the ODI cricket. #AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/V3vqhMg3Ee — (@LoyalSachinFan) November 7, 2023

Non striker batsman when Glenn Maxwell on strike:#AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/4s25Dadcdx — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 7, 2023

150 for Glenn Maxwell!



He can't run, he can barely move, but he can still hit boundaries! #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/vmZvQyR3Mv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 7, 2023

Maxwell hitting boundaries without even moving his feet. Can't describe Im words how much I love him. pic.twitter.com/v3v21hJNyt November 7, 2023

GLENN MAXWELL WITH ONE LEG...!!!!



He smashed 151* from 104 balls - one of the most iconic knocks ever in World Cup history. pic.twitter.com/eClZxQnaox — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 7, 2023

With his stellar knock, Australia qualified for the semifinals as he finished unbeaten on 201 off 128 deliveries. Earlier, Afghanistan opening batter Ibrahim Zadran made history on Monday, becoming his country's first-ever centurion in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Zadran reached this record during the match against five-time champions Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Zadran carried his bat till the end, scoring 129 in 143 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of over 90.