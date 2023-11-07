trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685515
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

'Glenn Maxwell Is Not Human,' Internet Goes Crazy As Australia Batter Smashes Double Century Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell single-handedly won the match against for Australia against Afghanistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Glenn Maxwell Is Not Human,' Internet Goes Crazy As Australia Batter Smashes Double Century Afghanistan Source: Twitter

The world witnessed something extraordinary as Glenn Maxwell ran havoc on the Afghanistan bowling attack at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. No bowler was able to stop him, although some credit goes to Mujeeb Ur Rahman who dropped him earlier in his innings but if anyone would have believed or said that the Aussie will change the game from their, everyone would have laughed on that. Australia 91 for 7 when the partnership between Maxwell and Cummins began. Records were shattered, bowlers were punished and crowd was roaring - just because of one man - Glenn Maxwell.

10 sixes and 21 fours were smashed by the Aussie batter as he finished with 201 runs off 128 ball with a staggering strike-rate of 157.03. It was a contest which was fully on Afghanistan's side as Australia lost seven wickets in their chase of 292 without even having 100 runs on the board. Maxwell literally made the Afghanistan fans and cricketers cry in mumbai. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja Mocks Marnus Labuschagne With Hilarious Dance - WATCH)

Checkout his knock and reactions here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

With his stellar knock, Australia qualified for the semifinals as he finished unbeaten on 201 off 128 deliveries. Earlier, Afghanistan opening batter Ibrahim Zadran made history on Monday, becoming his country's first-ever centurion in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Zadran reached this record during the match against five-time champions Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Zadran carried his bat till the end, scoring 129 in 143 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of over 90.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?