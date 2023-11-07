Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: How Can Pakistan, New Zealand Qualify For Semifinals After Australia Thrash Afghanistan?

Australia pulled off a magical victory at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in match no. 39 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 courtesy, a Glenn Maxwell double century which will surely remain in the hearts of every cricket fan who witnessed it. Afghanistan's qualification hopes for the semifinals were thrashed by the five-time champions and there was only one man behind that - Glenn Maxwell.

Now, the race is on between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan, all three of them now stand with same points (eight) from their 8 matches played in the tournament. The question remains that with three teams left in the race, who will take the last spot? ('Glenn Maxwell Is Not Human,' Internet Goes Crazy As Australia Batter Smashes Double Century Afghanistan)

Let's take a look at the scenario for all three of them to qualify for the semifinals....

Afghanistan will now face South Africa in their last league and winning against the Proteas seem quite difficult. However, they can still make it as it is mathematically possible. A factor that will make their chances slim is that they need to beat South Africa with a good margin.

Pakistan will face England in their last league game, a team who are keen on making a statement before returning back home after a forgetful World Cup campaign.

On the other hand, New Zealand will face Sri Lanka in their final league game and they also have the net run-rate advantage as they sit fourth in the latest standings after Australia defeated Afghanistan.

"It was hot while fielding today, I haven't done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Not too much (when asked about plans at 92/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive. A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that. It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher," said Glenn Maxwell after thrashing Afghanistan in Mumbai.