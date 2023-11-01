Golf Cart Accident Rules Glenn Maxwell Out Of World Cup Clash Vs England

Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia cricket team have suffered from a massive blow as Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI World Cup match against England in Ahmedabad after suffering concussion in a golf-related incident on Monday. Maxwell recently broke the record of the fastest century in World Cup history against Netherlands as he completed his ton in just 40 balls on October 25.

What Happened?

The Australia all-rounder was on his way back from the clubhouse to the team bus when he lost grip of the gold cart and now he is expected to be under concussion protocols for the coming six to eight days.

"He's been honest with the information he's provided," head coach Andrew McDonald said. (Amid Horrible Cricket World Cup Campaign, THIS England Cricketer Announces Retirement)

"He's doing fine, he'll start some light exercises today and we feel as though it will be a reasonably straightforward return to play protocol. Suppose the fortunate part was there was no other injury sustained which could have been a lot worse that it currently is. Think it rattled everyone to be fair once it came to the conclusion there was a concussion and he was going to miss a game. There was nothing untoward in the behaviour throughout the day, it was a clear cut accident and unfortunately it's compromised what we are doing as a team."

Australia will surely look to pile on England's misery in the World Cup so far as Jos Buttler and co are performing way below their pay grade and expectations. Winning just one game in their six matches, England are coming into this contest following a 4-match loss in a row. The two rival sides will meet each other on Saturday (November 4) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

David Warner was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au: "It’d be nice to pile on England’s misery. But they’re the teams that are the most dangerous when there’s nothing to lose. They’ve got some very, very high-quality players, and we have to respect them. They bat to 11, and their bowling unit is very good."