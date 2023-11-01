Amid Horrible Cricket World Cup Campaign, THIS England Cricketer Announces Retirement

England all-rounder David Willey announced his retirement from all forms of the game, but not on immediate basis. The World Cup participant, in a release shared on X, stated that he is hanging his boots at the end of the Cricket World Cup 2023. This comes as a shocker for England as Willey is still only 33 and becomes one of the youngest cricketers to retire from all forms of the game.

Willey said that he wore the England shirt with great pride and gave his best while representing the country. "With caeful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup," said Willey in a statement.

Willey thanked his family for being the pillar of strength in his life and helping him achieve the dream of playing for England cricket team. "To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I have fallen apart - I am eternally grateful," said Willey.

Willy wrote that his decision has got nothing to do with England's poor run in the World Cup. He said that he still has a lot to give to cricket, on and off the field, hinting that he may continue play T20 franchise cricket and The Hundred.

"I am sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remaining of the campaign, I will give my everything and more. That's the only way I know," concluded Willey in his retirement announcement note.

Willey is among England's best bowlers in this World Cup. While his team has not really shown big improvement in this tournament since starting with the loss to New Zealand on October 5, Willey has provided breakthroughs with the new ball.

More retirements could follow after the World Cup. All eyes will be on Ben Stokes, the England all-rounder, who came out of ODI retirement to play the World Cup for India. But he has only been a flop show so far in the tournament after missing the first couple of matches due to injury.