All-rounder Hardik Pandya is slated to miss his second consecutive match due to injury, thus India isn't expecting to make many changes to their team for their ICC World Cup match against England in Lucknow. On the eve of the Men in Blue's sixth match in the 2023 World Cup, India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul revealed that Pandya would miss the match against England. Rahul went on to say that Suryakumar Yadav will take his place going forward and bat in the middle order.

“Hardik Pandya is not available for this game. Hopefully, Surya will do well in the chance he gets,” Rahul said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday. (WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Hits Biggest Six Of Cricket World Cup 2023, Ball Touches Dharamsala Roof)

Rahul also expressed his wish for a joyful return to the Ekana Stadium, which is the home of the Lucknow Super Giants team that he captains. Rahul was sidelined for four months after sustaining a thigh injury on May 1st during their encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“I entered the ground today and I had to do some running. I told my trainer, Rajini sir that my heart is racing, because the last time I was here, I had not such a great experience, or not such a great moment in my career. It was a bit bittersweet,” Rahul told BCCI.tv on Saturday.

On his comeback, KL said that he worked really hard to make his comeback. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Equals Special Record Of Sachin Tendulkar With Ton Against Australia)

"I have put a lot of effort into this. I tried to address it (outside noise). Outside noise for a long time, I thought it would not affect me, but in the last year or so it started affecting me. And then I realized that I would have to work on it (dealing with outside noise). And when I got time, outside of the game, I tried to work on that side - mentally you got to get a lot more stronger, a lot more thick-skinned. So yeah, so that really helped me being away from the game," said the batter.

KL said that since he has returned to the side, the atmosphere has been relaxed and everyone has been enjoying their cricket.

"I think that is just one thing (fielding medal videos) that you are seeing or the fans outside are seeing, they are getting to see a version of cricketers that maybe they have not seen before but one thing is that since I have returned to the team from Asia Cup, the environment has been such that everyone is enjoying cricket," said KL.

"Everyone is in a very happy state of mind. We know that whenever we cross the boundary line, there will be pressure. But the best thing we can do is outside of the field still try and enjoy ourselves and try to be as calm as possible. The atmosphere we're trying to create that and I think everyone must have realized after playing cricket that is the biggest thing that you need to keep outside - that is the outside noise or pressure. In World Cup or any big tournament or big matches the team that handles pressure better is the team that will more often than not win the game."

"So individually we are all trying from our side that how we can be in that zone and yes, the fielding medal videos that you are watching, it is fun for us also, whatever happens, there is a lot of fun, there is a lot of banter. So, it is a good way to connect as a group as well," concluded KL.

KL Rahul also said that any team on a given day can be dangerous and expressed happiness and brushed off any concerns of lack of runs by the middle order in the tournament so far.