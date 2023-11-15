Following Virat Kohli's historic 50th ODI century in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand, Rajkumar Sharma, the batter's childhood coach, expressed his delight at the achievement. Record-breaking centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India post a Himalayan target of 397/4 against New Zealand in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

"There is nothing better for me. Everyone is happy, all of his fans are happy. For me as a coach, no other moment could be much bigger than Virat scoring his 50th ODI century and making a world record. This is a big achievement and I am happy for him. I hope he continues his form like this," said Rajkumar after Virat's century.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes. Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

Now, in 291 ODIs, Virat Kohli has scored 13,794 runs at an average of 58.69. He has scored 50 centuries and 71 fifties, with the best score of 183. Ponting had scored 13,704 runs in 375 ODIs at an average of 42.03, with 30 centuries and 82 fifties in 365 innings. His best score was 164.

Above Virat in the ODI run-scoring charts are, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs at an average of 41.98 in 404 matches with 25 centuries and 93 fifties) and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 fifties in 452 innings, with the best score of 200*). In 26 ODIs this year, Virat has scored 1,323 runs at an average of 73.50, with six centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 166*.