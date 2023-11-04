Cricket World Cup 2023: How Can Pakistan Qualify For Semifinals After Beating New Zealand In Rain-Hit Clash?

Pakistan did the impossible as they somehow managed to clinch the victory against New Zealand on Saturday (November 4) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after Kane Williamson and co posted 401 runs on the board in the first innings. A little help from rain and some sensational performance by captain Babar Azam and player of the match Fakhar Zaman handed the Men in Green a victory by 21 runs via the DLS method after match was called off.

With this win, Pakistan kept themselves alive in the race to qualify for the semifinals. On the other hand, South Africa have qualified for the semifinals as New Zealand faced defeat against Pakistan. (How Does Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Look After Pakistan's Win Against New Zealand?)

Here's Pakistan's Qualification Scenario For Semifinals:

In case of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka getting washed out, Pakistan will need to:

- Beat England to go ahead of NZ on points

- If Afghanistan beat either SA or AUS, maintain their NRR higher than Afghanistan's

If Afghanistan beats both SA and Australia, and Australia beats Bangladesh then Pakistan will be out.

Pakistan’s best scenario to qualify for the semis is:



Pakistan beat England

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand

AFG lose one game & their NRR stay low



If it's a tie on NRR with NZ



Pakistan will need to beat England by approx. 130 runs (that's assuming NZ beat SL by 1 run). — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 4, 2023

Coming to the match, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman made history on Saturday by smashing the fastest century for his country in World Cup history. Zaman accomplished this landmark against New Zealand at Bengaluru.

Zaman reached his century in 63 balls, beating Imran Nazir's record of 95 ball ton in 2007 World Cup. Since his return to the side against Bangladesh, in which he smashed an attacking 81 in 74 balls, the opener has stamped his authority at the top of the order with his attacking strokeplay.

The fastest WC century ever is by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, coming in just 40 balls against Netherlands in Delhi in this year's tournament. The match between Pakistan and New Zealand has been interrupted by rain. 'With Pakistan needing a mammoth 402 to win, Fakhar was unbeaten at 106 in 69 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes. He is batting at a strike rate above 153.

Pakistan were 160/1 in 21.3 overs when the play was interrupted. During his masterful innings, Zaman also completed his 5,000 international runs. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf Registers Most Expensive Spell For Pakistan In WC History, Shaheen Shah Afridi Breaks Record Moments Later)

In 160 international matches and 155 innings, Zaman has scored 5,096 runs at an average of 34.90, with the best score of 210 against Zimbabwe. In three Tests and six innings, Zaman has scored 192 runs at an average of 32.00 with two fifties and best score of 94. In 81 ODIs, he has scored 3,471 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of over 93 with 11 centuries and 16 fifties. In 76 T20Is, he has scored 1,433 runs at an average of just above 21 and strike rate of 128.17, with the best score of 91 and eight fifties.

Rachin Ravindra's third WC ton (108 in 94 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and Kane Williamson (95 in 79 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) guided Kiwis batting effort with their knocks.

Middle order batters like Glenn Phillips (41 in 25 balls with four boundaries and two sixes), Mark Chapman (39 in 27 balls with seven fours) and Daryl Mitchell (29 in 18 balls with four boundaries and a six) scored aggressively to guide Kiwis to 400-run mark.