HUGE Blow To Sri Lanka As Captain Shanaka Ruled Out Of Cricket World Cup 2023, THIS Player Named As Replacement

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad. Karunaratne who has played 23 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Shanaka was ruled out due to a right thigh muscle injury sustained during Sri Lanka’s match against Pakistan on 10 October. The injury needs three weeks to recover.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. (Watch: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's Reaction Goes Viral After KL Rahul Wins Best Fielder Medal After India Vs Pakistan Clash)

Official— Kusal Mendis has been appointed as the 26th captain for the Sri Lanka national cricket team in One Day Internationals (ODIs). This decision comes as regular captain Dasun Shanaka was sidelined from the squad due to an injury. Kusal Mendis will lead the side throughout… pic.twitter.com/HSHUbWFhBJ — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) October 15, 2023

The Event Technical committee of the (name the ICC event) consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket & ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold (Independent Representative), Simon Doull (Independent Representative).

Dasun Shanaka is a dynamic and charismatic figure in Sri Lankan cricket and he has rapidly risen through the ranks to become the captain of the national team. Born on September 9, 1991, in Negombo, Sri Lanka, Shanaka's journey in the cricketing world is a tale of perseverance and skill. It is a pity that he will not be a part of the team for the World Cup. Kusal Mendis has been appointed as the captain of Sri Lanka now.

Known for his powerful and aggressive style of play, Shanaka is a genuine all-rounder, capable of delivering destructive performances with both bat and ball. His ability to clear the boundary ropes with ease, coupled with his knack for taking crucial wickets, makes him a vital asset in limited-overs formats, particularly T20 cricket. His fearless leadership on the field has endeared him to fans and instilled confidence in his teammates.

Shanaka's career breakthrough came when he made his debut for the Sri Lankan national team in 2016, and he quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. His elevation to the role of captain symbolizes his maturity and growth as a cricketer. Under his captaincy, Sri Lanka's cricketing fortunes have shown signs of resurgence.

Off the field, Shanaka is known for his humility and dedication to the game. He serves as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers in Sri Lanka and beyond, exemplifying the potential for success that can be achieved through hard work and unwavering commitment. As he continues to lead the Sri Lankan cricket team, Dasun Shanaka remains a beacon of hope for his nation's cricketing future.