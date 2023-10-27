'I Was High On Emotions': MS Dhoni Remembers His Last Day In International Cricket, Says He Had Retired Year Before Announcement

Former India captain MS Dhoni's last international match turned out to be the semi-final vs New Zealand of the ICC Men's Cricket World cup 2023. Chasing 240 to win, Dhoni was the last hope for India. But the hopes were dashed when a throw from Martin Guptill from the deep hit the stumps as Dhoni fell short of the crease by inches. The images that followed were heartbreaking for any India cricket fan. Not only were India's chances in the World Cup finished with this dismissal but it was the last time that the world saw Dhoni an India jersey.

Dhoni, who is usually a calm figure and someone who does not show his emotions, reveals four years later that he had decided to announce the retirement as he went back to dressing room. Dhoni said that it was the last day he played cricket for India, adding that it was tough to lose a close game.

"It is difficult to control the emotions when you lose a close game. To me that was the last day I played for India. That day I retired (in my head) although I announced it a year later," said Dhoni at an event.

MS Dhoni on his final day of International Cricket.pic.twitter.com/VT5CsUUKQ4 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 27, 2023

Dhoni said that he did not reveal it to anyone that he was not coming back to play for the country again. "We are given some machines which we wear. Every time I went to the trainer to return it, they kept saying 'no you continue to keep it'. I used to think how do I tell this person I don't need it anymore. I did not want to announce it at that point of time," said Dhoni.

Going by the answer, it appears Dhoni had made up his mind to retire after the ODI World Cup 2019 and when the semi-final was lost, he was done with international cricket, in his head at least

"You are high on emotions (on retirement day). The only thing you have done in last 15 years is represent your country. Then comes a day when there is no chance of representing your country. Once I quit cricket there was no way I would be representing my country. So, all of those things made me high on emotions," said Dhoni remembering his last day in international cricket.