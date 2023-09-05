trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658101
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Available For Rs 19.5 Lakhs, Fans Says We Can Buy Cricketers In IPL Auction For Little More

ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match tickets are touching a price tag of over 10 lakhs.

Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Available For Rs 19.5 Lakhs, Fans Says We Can Buy Cricketers In IPL Auction For Little More Source: Twitter

While cricket fans eagerly await Team India's ODI World Cup 2023 team announcement, the astronomical ticket prices for the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan match have stunned cricket fans worldwide!

A South West Bay ticket for the highly awaited India vs Pakistan match in the ODI World Cup 2023, due to take place in Ahmedabad, is being auctioned for a whopping Rs 19.5 lakhs, astounded cricket enthusiasts around the country.


The precise cost of the India vs Pakistan ticket is Rs 19,51,580 per person, including shipping and home delivery. These tickets are available on Viagogo, a global ticketing site for sporting events. Only 100 tickets for the match are currently available on the site.

