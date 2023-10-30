Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have become the epitome of a power couple, capturing the hearts of fans across the nation. Their chemistry is infectious, and their social media interactions are nothing short of adorable. Recently, Athiya Shetty shared a set of stunning photos from a brand shoot on her Instagram, and her husband, KL Rahul, couldn't help but join the 'just looking like a wow' trend.

The 'Wow' Moment

Athiya Shetty's Instagram feed lit up when she posted glamorous photos from a brand shoot. Dressed in a traditional outfit, she exuded elegance and beauty. But what caught the attention of many, especially her husband, KL Rahul, was her comment section. The cricketer couldn't resist joining the viral trend, and his words were nothing short of heartwarming. He commented, "So beautiful... So elegant... just looking like a woaw!!" It's clear that KL Rahul couldn't help but shower his wife with praise, and fans couldn't get enough of their adorable exchange.

A Match Made in Heaven

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story is no less than a fairy tale. After a courtship that left fans rooting for them, they tied the knot on January 23, 2023. They shared the wonderful news with their followers on Instagram, writing, “In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” Their journey from courtship to marriage has been nothing short of enchanting.

Social Media Bliss

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have mastered the art of enchanting their fans on social media. Their public appearances and playful banter have set relationship goals for many. This recent interaction, where KL Rahul participated in the 'just looking like a wow' trend to shower Athiya with compliments, is just another delightful moment in their online love story.

Bollywood Joins the 'Wow' Trend

The 'just looking like a wow' trend isn't limited to Athiya and KL Rahul alone. It has spread its magic into the heart of Bollywood, with actress Deepika Padukone also participating in the trend. The trend originally started with a woman showcasing and selling suits but quickly made its way into the world of Bollywood fashion. Deepika Padukone even created a playful reel in a saree, mimicking these words. It's clear that this trend has captured the imagination of not only fans but also celebrities.

Support and Celebration

While KL Rahul continues to shine on the cricket field, Athiya Shetty is his unwavering pillar of support. The cricketer and his teammates recently celebrated a remarkable victory in the ODI World Cup 2023. Athiya took to her Instagram Stories to express her joy and pride in the team's success. Her use of a partying face emoji showed her enthusiasm for the victory.