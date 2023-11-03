Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Breaks Plethora Of Records In India Vs Sri Lanka Contest; Check Here

Mohammed Shami was at his brutal best yet again in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 as he finished with another five-wicket haul in the tournament. Shami did not play India's first four matches due to the combinations India stuck with. Hardik Pandya's ankle injury forced Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to play Shami with just five pure bowlers in the lineup. But the Uttar Pradesh-born pacer did not disappoint and has picked forteen wickets in just 3 games since then.

Shami has two five-fors in this World Cup itself. He picked the first one in the game vs New Zealand in Dharamsala. Shami then finished with a four-wicket haul vs England in Lucknow and repeated the five-wicket haul in Mumbai vs Sri Lanka. With 14 wickets in just 3 matches, Shami looks set to finish as the leading wicket-taker.

There were number of records that he set and broke for fun on Thursday night when India decimated Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue won by a massive margin of 302 runs as Lankans got bowled out for just 55 in 19.4 overs.

Take a look at some of the records Shami achieved thanks to his spell of 5 overs, 1 maiden, 18 runs and 5 wickets.

Most 4-wicket hauls in a World Cup edition

4 - Shahid Afridi in 2011

4 - Mitchell Starc in 2019

3 - Mohammed Shami in 2019

3 - Adam Zampa in 2023*

3 - Mohammed Shami in 2023

Most ODI five-fors for India

4 - Mohammed Shami

3 - Javagal Srinath

3 - Harbhajan Singh

Most 5-fer in ODI World Cups

3 - Mitchell Starc

3 - Mohammed Shami

Most wickets for India in World Cup

45 - Mohammed Shami

44 - Zaheer Khan

44 - Javagal Srinath

33 - Jasprit Bumrah

31 - Anil Kumble

With the win over Sri Lankans, India have not just jumped to the top of the Points Table. But also qualified for the semi-finals, becoming the first team to do so. Shami is on sixth spot in the leading wicket-takers list in this World Cup. Dilshan Madushanka leads the chart with 18 wickets from 7 matches and Jasprit Bumrah is on the fifth. Shaheen Afridi is second with 16 wickets while Marco Jansen is third currently with 16 wicket.

India play South Africa on November 5 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and expect that game to be a highly-intensed match as two of the top sides of the tournament play each other.