Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Dances To 'My Name Is Lakhan' Song At Wankhede, Video Goes Viral; WATCH

Apart from being a terrific cricketer, Virat Kohli is also a crowd entertainer during the matches. He was back at his entertaining best at the ground he absolutely loves batting. The Wankhede in Mumbai. While fielding in the slips, the crowd went crazy for Kohli and started chanting his name. The Indian star did not disappoint them and started to tap his feet to the music of the DJ at the stadium. When 'My Name Is Lakhan' song was played between the deliveries, Kohli was seen dancing on it.

Not just that. Kohli was also seen teasing Shubman Gill when the crowd took name of his alleged girlfriend during the match. It was as if he and the spectators took potshots at Gill together. Kohli then also started bowling in the slips when the crowd chanted to ask captain Rohit Sharma to give the ball to Kohli. In a nutshell, Kohli had a good time on the field and the crowd had their paisa vasool.

Watch Kohli dancing the 'My Name Is Lakhan' below:

Coming to his batting, Kohli made 88 off 94 balls, an innings that included 11 fours. Kohli came in to bat on just the third ball of the over after Rohit was cleaned up by Dilshan Madushanka. He and Gill stitched a 189-run stand for the second wicket to not just steady India but also put them in driver's seat. Gill finished with an outstanding 92 off same number of balls, including 11 fours and 2 sixes.

India posted a massive 357 for 8 in 50 overs as Shreyas Iyer too hit a power-packed 56-ball 82, hitting 6 big sixes in the match. Later, India made short of the Sri Lankans bowling them out for just 55 with Mohammed Shami finishing with another five-wicket haul in ODI World Cup. Mohammed Siraj, at the same time, got 3 wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja both got one wicket each.

The Men in Blue won by a massive margin of 302 runs, which is the fourth-biggest win, by runs, in ODIs. India also became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup. The loss will hurt Sri Lanka, who have been bowled out for a score less than 100 thrice in the last 2 years by Indians. India next face South Africa on November 5 in Kolkata. They will look to continue the winning momentum and ensure they remain in the top two at the end of the league stage.