Cricket World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf And Co Brutally Trolled After Thrashing From Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra During PAK vs NZ Clash

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf And Co Brutally Trolled After Thrashing From Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra During PAK vs NZ Clash

After Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the 35th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra toyed with the Men in Green bowling attack as they brought up the 200-run mark in just 30 overs with the loss of one wicket.

During the 20th to 30th phase, New Zealand scored 86 runs pushing the accelerator with Haris Rauf and Agha Salman getting punished in Bengaluru. Fans went crazy on the internet after watching Pakistan bowlers getting thrashed for fours and sixes by the two Kiwi batters.

 

Pakistan need to win today's game to make their place in the semis of the extravagant tournament. On the other hand, the Kiwis will be looking forward to clinching a win to get their momentum back in the tournament. (Cricket World Cup 2023: List Of Injured Players)

At the time of the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that they had opted to bowl first as there was moisture on the surface before the start of the game.

"We will have a bowl first because of moisture on the surface. We have good bowling and we are trying to hit good lengths and execute our plans. We have one change. Usama Mir is not playing and Hasan Ali is playing. I'm feeling good (with the form), but not been able to finish games, I will try my best to enjoy myself and look forward to the game," Babar said.

On the other hand, Williamson confirmed that Ish Sodhi replaced Matt Henry in the squad and he will be coming in for Will Young.

"Slightly different-looking surface to what we expect here. We will try to put a competitive target and adapt to the conditions. Nice to be back out here, obviously a few niggles in the camp and the guys are very excited about the challenge today. We have 2 changes. Ish Sodhi comes in for Matt Henry and I come in for Will Young. Looks like it might take some turn. For us, it's about sticking to our plans and adapting to conditions as best as we can," Williamson said.

