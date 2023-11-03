trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683757
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | NZ vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Weather Update

New Zealand vs Pakistan (NZ vs PAK), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Must Win Game For Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
NZ vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: New Zealand and Pakistan face off in a crucial World Cup match, with New Zealand initially in a strong position after four consecutive wins but now struggling with injuries and three consecutive defeats, while Pakistan, with six points from seven matches, is aiming for a comeback. Injuries have plagued New Zealand, with Matt Henry, Kane Williamson, James Neesham, and Mark Chapman dealing with various injuries, though Lockie Ferguson is available. New Zealand's bowlers need to regain their accuracy after conceding high totals in recent matches. Pakistan, despite a win against Bangladesh, still faces challenges with its middle-order consistency and underwhelming spinners. Babar Azam's form is a concern, and they rely on Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, and Fakhar Zaman for runs. Ultimately, Pakistan hopes to exploit New Zealand's weaknesses and revive their semi-final aspirations.

 

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 35 Of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Pakistan. 

 

03 November 2023
22:00 PM

PAK vs NZ Live: Full Squad

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson

21:31 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of New Zealand vs Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cup 2023. For minute-by-minute updates stay tuned with Zee News.

