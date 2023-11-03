LIVE Updates | NZ vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Weather Update

NZ vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: New Zealand and Pakistan face off in a crucial World Cup match, with New Zealand initially in a strong position after four consecutive wins but now struggling with injuries and three consecutive defeats, while Pakistan, with six points from seven matches, is aiming for a comeback. Injuries have plagued New Zealand, with Matt Henry, Kane Williamson, James Neesham, and Mark Chapman dealing with various injuries, though Lockie Ferguson is available. New Zealand's bowlers need to regain their accuracy after conceding high totals in recent matches. Pakistan, despite a win against Bangladesh, still faces challenges with its middle-order consistency and underwhelming spinners. Babar Azam's form is a concern, and they rely on Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, and Fakhar Zaman for runs. Ultimately, Pakistan hopes to exploit New Zealand's weaknesses and revive their semi-final aspirations.

