Cricket World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming, Date, Venue, Time, Live Telecast; All You Need To Know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have organised a pre-match show, a sort of opening ceremony, ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash at Narendra Modi stadium on October 14. Singers Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Shankar Mahadevan will perform ahead of the match at the largest cricket ground in the world. BCCI are not calling this as the opening ceremony of the World Cup but a pre-match show but it is also true that essentially this event will be on the lines of an opening ceremony, filled with lots of music and dance.

There was no official opening ceremony on the first day of the World Cup match on October 5 which was played at the same venue. BCCI, it seems, wanted to make the India vs Pakistan match, a big spectacle and that is why the pre-match show was added to the roster on the match day.

The Narendra Modi stadium has seating of 1,30,000 spectators, making it the biggest stadium in the world. It will be a sight to watch when India play Pakistan at this amazing venue as more than a lakh people will be screaming and cheering for their favourite team and cricketers. It is surely going to be a life-time experience for those present at the ground.

Where will India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of World Cup before the India vs Pakistan match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of World Cup before the India vs Pakistan match will take place on Saturday, October 14.

What time will India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match opening ceremony start?

The opening ceremony of World Cup before the India vs Pakistan match will start at 12:30 PM IST. Toss for IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match opening ceremony live streaming?

IND vs PAK opening ceremony Live Streaming: The opening ceremony before the Cricket World Cup match between IND vs PAK World Cup will be live streamed for free in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs PAK opening ceremony Live Telecast on TV: The opening ceremony before the Cricket World Cup match between IND vs PAK World Cup will be live telcast on Star Sports 1 (HD+HD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2 (HD+SD)