Pakistan Presenter Zainab Abbas Apologises To Indians For Controversial Posts, Says Neither Deported Nor Asked To Leave

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas, who had come to India to cover the Cricket World Cup 2023, was slammed online after a series of controversial tweets made by her, some years ago, became viral. Reports emerged later that Zainab had left the country. However, there was no clarity on why Zainab left India and whether she flew back to Pakistan or not. There were reports that the Indian authorities had deported her while others said that she chose to run away after an FIR was filed with Delhi Police against her for making alleged anti-India and anti-hindu posts. In a X (formerly Twitter) post, Zainab has made clarification on the situation.

Zainab accepted that the controversial posts were made by her but also stated that those are not her values today. Apologising to those hurt by the post, Zainab said that she 'understands' and 'deeply regrets' the hurt caused by the posts. She added that there is no excuse for such language in today's world.

The TV presenter from Pakistan, who covers sports for ICC and has done so for many Indian and Pakistani sports channels too, said that she was neither asked to leave or deported. From her post on X, one cannot fully understand whether Zainab has already left India or not but she says she needed time and space to reflect on what had transpired.

A bit from her apology note reads, "My daily interactions with everyone during my stay were kind, cheerful, and with a sense of familiarity - just as I had expected. I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported. However, I felt intimidated and scared by the reaction that was unfolding online. And even though there was no immediate threat to my safety, my family and friends from both sides of the border were concerned. I needed some space and time to reflect on what had transpired."

Zainab has received mixed reactions from the India fans. While some had accepted her apology, others say that it is not enough.

As per reports, a lawyer had filed a complained with Delhi Police, also requesting them to lodge an FIR under sections 153A, 295, 506, 121 IPC, and Sec 67 of the IT Act "for making derogatory remarks for Hindu faith and beliefs and for anti-Bharat statements" against Zainab. It was earlier reported that after the police complained the Indian authorities had quickly deported the Pakistani sports presenter. But as per Zainab's latest update, there seems to be no truth in this story.