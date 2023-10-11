Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Players Enjoy 'Peshawari Chapli Kebab' At Hyderabad Restaurant After Biryani Feast

Pakistan cricket team is feeling at home in India. When they arrived in Hyderabad to start their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, they were welcomed with plates of biryani. The Pakistani team enjoyed it a lot and some of the players even went on to praise the food in the historical city of Hyderabad. The Pakistani team even went out for dinner at Jewel of Nizam, one of the most popular restaurants in the city and had delicious food.

Babar Azam and Co have now visited another famous restaurant in Hyderabad to satisfy their hunger pangs. Th Pakistani team, as per a report, wanted to try the local chapli kebabs and went to the Peshawar Restaurant to try out the dish. The chapli kebab is a very tasty dish served in Pakistan, very popular as a street food in the neighbouring country. They are spicy and melt in mouth. Prepared using meat they were first cooked in Peshawar.

"Our brand name is Peshawar, so we made sure that our chapli kebabs remind them of their home. And much to our pleasure and satisfaction, they were more than happy. They complimented us saying we reminded them of their home," Abdul Moid, restaurant owner, told the New Indian Express.

The Pakistani players did not limit themselves to just chapli kababs. The owner of the restaurant also said the players ordered charsi tikka, chicken kadai, mutton kadai and mutton biryani. Some of them continued to order the good in their hotel rooms too after eating it at the restaurant. "We are famous for charsi tikka. They must have got to know about us and called us to deliver all these delicacies. We delivered food at their hotel a couple of times. As they are our guests, we were reluctant to charge them but they insisted on paying the amount and collected food only once we accepted money." In case you did not know, 'Charsi' means 'Smoky' in urdu language.

Coming back to cricket, Pakistan have started off the tournament with two wins. Pakistan secured impressive wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. These wins have not only thrilled Pakistani cricket fans but have also raised hopes of a successful tournament for the team. One standout player in Pakistan's campaign has been Mohammad Rizwan, who has been in exceptional form. His performances with both the bat and behind the stumps have been nothing short of remarkable. Rizwan's consistent and aggressive batting has provided Pakistan with solid starts in their innings, and his wicket-keeping skills have been top-notch. His agility and ability to take crucial catches and effect quick stumpings have certainly made him a standout performer in the tournament.