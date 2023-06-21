Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Send Note To ICC Seeking Venue Swap As India Look To Announce Schedule On THIS Date

The Pakistan cricket team are the biggest hurdles currently causing the delay in the announcement of the schedule for ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 which is supposed to get underway in India on October 5. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already submitted the draft schedule to the ICC more than a week back but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have raised multiple objections to venues allotted for their matches.

According to ESPNCricinfo website, the PCB have sent a note to ICC seeking to swap venues for their matches against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru and against Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai. However, the BCCI are planning to announce the World Cup 2023 schedule on June 27, which will be 100 days from the start of the tournament on October 25.

“Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai are the two which we should look to get changed as much as possible,” the PCB’s internal note said.

“Ideally, we can switch these around. Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru would make us obvious favourites in both matches.”

Pakistan, who supposed to face Afghanistan in one of the warm-up matches, have also requested ICC if they could play one out of South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia instead.

Apart from these two games, Pakistan also want the venue for the India vs Pakistan clash on October 15 to be changed from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. “India in Ahmedabad will be advantageous to them, but I doubt that's going to change considering what that venue means for the BCCI and what this match means for the World Cup,” the PCB note added as quoted by ESPNCricinfo website.

The PCB internal note also cites concern about the two games Pakistan play in Kolkata, against Bangladesh on October 31 and defending champions England on November 12, the last match of the league phease. It also presents alternative venues that the team would be more comfortable playing.

“Lucknow would also be a good ground for us considering the overall numbers there. Delhi against most teams would be good for us too. If there is a third change we can make it to get the England game to Lucknow or Chennai,” the note added.

World Cup 2023 schedule is likely to be announced on June 27th. [Espn Cricinfo] pic.twitter.com/aqDLUStlrj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2023

Pakistan World Cup 2023 Draft Schedule

October 6: Pakistan vs Qualifier in Hyderabad

October 12: Pakistan vs Qualifier in Hyderabad

October 15: Pakistan vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20: Pakistan vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27: Pakistan vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 5: Pakistan vs New Zealand in Bengaluru

November 12: Pakistan vs England in Kolkata