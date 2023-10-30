The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is in full swing, and the latest match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka brought forth significant changes in the points table. Afghanistan's sensational victory over Sri Lanka has not only pushed them closer to securing a semi-final spot but has also seen them leapfrog Pakistan in the points table.

Here's a breakdown of the current points table standings:

Points Table Impact

With this win, Afghanistan secured two crucial points, taking their total points to 6. This propelled them ahead of Pakistan in the points table, as they now occupy the fifth position, while Pakistan is at the sixth position with 4 points. Afghanistan's positive net run rate also works in their favor.

Current Points Table

As the tournament progresses, let's take a look at the current points table standings:

India: 12 points South Africa: 10 points New Zealand: 8 points Australia: 8 points Afghanistan: 6 points Pakistan: 4 points Sri Lanka: 4 points Netherlands: 4 points Bangladesh: 2 points England: 2 points

Afghanistan's rise in the points table highlights their determination and potential to be a dark horse in this tournament. As the competition intensifies, the race for the semi-final spots becomes even more thrilling. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to more gripping matches in the coming days.

Afghanistan's Remarkable Win Over Sri Lanka

In the 30th match of the tournament, Afghanistan showcased their mettle with a remarkable victory over Sri Lanka. Chasing a target of 242 runs, Afghanistan managed to secure a convincing seven-wicket win. This win was crucial in pushing Afghanistan ahead in the points table.

Sri Lanka's Batting Struggles

Sri Lanka, batting first, posted a competitive total of 241 runs. Pathum Nissanka was their top-scorer with 46 runs, while skipper Kusal Mendis contributed 39. However, the Afghan bowlers, especially Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, put up a splendid show, claiming four and two wickets, respectively.

Afghanistan's Steady Chase

In reply, Afghanistan got off to a shaky start with the loss of Rahmanullah Gurbaz early. However, Ibrahim Zadran's solid 39-run inning provided stability. But it was Rahmat Shah, with his 62 runs, and Hashmatullah Shahidi, who remained unbeaten at 58, that sealed the win for Afghanistan. Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive 73 not out ensured a comfortable victory.