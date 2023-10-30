How Does Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Look After Afghanistan's Win Over Sri Lanka?
Afghanistan's rise in the points table highlights their determination and potential to be a dark horse in this tournament.
Trending Photos
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is in full swing, and the latest match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka brought forth significant changes in the points table. Afghanistan's sensational victory over Sri Lanka has not only pushed them closer to securing a semi-final spot but has also seen them leapfrog Pakistan in the points table.
Points table dekhe majha aagaya..
Aila pakistan toh afghanistan se neeche hai...
ICC se galti hua hai shayad kuch...__ @_FaridKhan@thezippyfit @pulkit5Dx @hridaysingh16 @InfinityAbhay @hammer_gam
Khuda apko ronne ki taaqat de @_FaridKhan pic.twitter.com/qMk6GLtEA9 — Arun Nair (@ArunNai85896555) October 30, 2023
Also Read: KL Rahul Joins 'Wow' Tend, Comments THIS On Wife Athiya Shetty's Stunning Instagram Post
Here's a breakdown of the current points table standings:
Points Table Impact
With this win, Afghanistan secured two crucial points, taking their total points to 6. This propelled them ahead of Pakistan in the points table, as they now occupy the fifth position, while Pakistan is at the sixth position with 4 points. Afghanistan's positive net run rate also works in their favor.
Current Points Table
As the tournament progresses, let's take a look at the current points table standings:
- India: 12 points
- South Africa: 10 points
- New Zealand: 8 points
- Australia: 8 points
- Afghanistan: 6 points
- Pakistan: 4 points
- Sri Lanka: 4 points
- Netherlands: 4 points
- Bangladesh: 2 points
- England: 2 points
Afghanistan's rise in the points table highlights their determination and potential to be a dark horse in this tournament. As the competition intensifies, the race for the semi-final spots becomes even more thrilling. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to more gripping matches in the coming days.
Afghanistan's Remarkable Win Over Sri Lanka
In the 30th match of the tournament, Afghanistan showcased their mettle with a remarkable victory over Sri Lanka. Chasing a target of 242 runs, Afghanistan managed to secure a convincing seven-wicket win. This win was crucial in pushing Afghanistan ahead in the points table.
Sri Lanka's Batting Struggles
Sri Lanka, batting first, posted a competitive total of 241 runs. Pathum Nissanka was their top-scorer with 46 runs, while skipper Kusal Mendis contributed 39. However, the Afghan bowlers, especially Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, put up a splendid show, claiming four and two wickets, respectively.
Afghanistan's Steady Chase
In reply, Afghanistan got off to a shaky start with the loss of Rahmanullah Gurbaz early. However, Ibrahim Zadran's solid 39-run inning provided stability. But it was Rahmat Shah, with his 62 runs, and Hashmatullah Shahidi, who remained unbeaten at 58, that sealed the win for Afghanistan. Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive 73 not out ensured a comfortable victory.
Live Tv