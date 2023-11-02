Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: How Can Pakistan Qualify After India Become First Team To Book Semifinals Berth?

The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday, to become the first team to book their berth in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals. India's victory was their seventh in the competition in as many games, and they are still the only team in the World Cup without a loss under Rohit Sharma. At the Wankhede Stadium, India demonstrated their supremacy once more against Sri Lanka, bowling the islanders out for just 55 in a 358-run chase. As in their earlier thumping of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final back in September, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami tore apart the Sri Lankan batting order.

How Can Pakistan Qualify For Semifinals?

Pakistan need to win both of their remaining games in order to advance to the semi-finals. In comparison to other teams that might end with ten points, they also need a higher NRR. Afghanistan needs to lose at least two of their three games and finish with a higher NRR than other teams who could also finish with eight points. If they win only one of their next two games, they'll require New Zealand and/or Australia to lose all three of their remaining games. (WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Hits BIGGEST Six Of Cricket World Cup 2023)

Coming back to India's match, In what was a repeat of the Asia Cup final, Mohammed Siraj's sensational spell was shadowed by Mohammed Shami who took the onus to send India to the semi-finals of the World Cup after a thumping 302-runs victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier in the innings, Virat Kohli (88), Shreyas Iyer (82) and Shubman Gill (92) took the game against Sri Lanka producing action-packed performances to power India to a score of 357/8. Dilshan Madhushanka claimed a five-wicket haul but it wasn't enough to restrict the Indian team from putting a massive total on the board.

Brief Score: India 357/8 (Shubman Gill 92, Virat Kohli 88; Dilshan Madushanka 5-80) vs Sri Lanka 55 (Kasun Rajitha 14; Mohammed Shami 5-18, Mohammed Siraj 3-16).