WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Hits BIGGEST Six Of Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer smashed the longest six of the competition, reaching an astounding 106 metres at the Wankhede Stadium.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Hits BIGGEST Six Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Source: Twitter

Shreyas Iyer ran havoc on the Sri Lanka bowling attack as he played a crucial knock for Team India at the Wankhede Stadium helping his side reach 300 plus while wickets kept on falling from the other end. While KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and more walked back to the pavilion after a solid partnership between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, Iyer played some explosive shots to keep the flow of runs fluent for the Men in Blue. Iyer was in his best touch in Mumbai and he even beat Glenn Maxwell for the biggest six of the tournament so far with a 106-meter maximum.

The ball went right where Yuzvendra Chahal was seated alongside Ritika Sajdeh and Prithi Ashwin. (IND vs SL: Sara Tendulkar In Attendance To Watch Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli In Action At Wankhede)

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Kasun Rajitha was the bowler from Sri Lanka lineup, who was smashed by Shreyas Iyer over long-on for the biggest six of the tournament so far. Iyer gave the ball a powerful swing with his bat on the fourth delivery of the over, lofting it beyond the long-on boundary. It was the longest six of the competition, reaching an astounding 106 metres. As the audience at Wankhede saw this incredible demonstration of power-hitting, they cheered.

Talking about other records, India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the batter with the most thousand runs scored in a single year in the ODI format. ('Chhole Bhature Ki Kasam It's Okay', Fans React As Virat Kohli Misses Out On Equalling Sachin Tendulkar's ODI Century Record)

Former India captain however failed to match Sachin's record of most ODI centuries (49). Virat crossed the one thousand run mark in the 50-over format against his favourite opposition Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. In his decorated career, Virat crossed the four-digit mark for the eighth time which came during 2011-14, 2017-19 and 2023. Sachin crossed the four-digit mark in a single year in the ODI format seven times in 1994, 1996-98, 2000, 2003 and 2007.

