In a nail-biting encounter at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India emerged victorious against New Zealand, securing a crucial victory that saw them regain the top spot on the points table of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The clash, played on October 22, 2023, was a roller-coaster of emotions for fans of both teams.

5 matches, 5 WINS for India _



India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets.

Chasing a target of 274 runs, India achieved it with 12 balls to spare.



India move to TOP of the Points Table | New Zealand drop to 2nd spot.

The Impact on Points Table

With this thrilling win, India has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 points table. Having won all of their five matches so far, India stands undefeated with ten points and a net run rate of +1.353. This victory places them in an excellent position as they move forward in the tournament.

New Zealand's Batting Display

New Zealand, after being put into bat, posted a competitive total of 273 runs for the loss of ten wickets in their 50 overs. The standout performer for New Zealand was Daryl Mitchell, who played a remarkable knock of 130 runs off 127 balls. However, the Indian bowlers, led by Mohammad Shami's five-wicket haul, ensured that New Zealand was kept in check.

India's Response

Chasing a target of 274, the Indian team showcased its prowess, thanks to the contributions from key players. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a brisk 46, while Virat Kohli's elegant 95 anchored the innings. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also made significant contributions, ensuring India's run-chase stayed on course. In the end, India reached the target with four wickets to spare, sealing their victory in the 48th over.

Key Bowling Performances

For New Zealand, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson were among the wickets, with Ferguson removing both Indian openers. However, India's middle-order batsmen, including Kohli and Iyer, held their ground, ensuring that India remained in control throughout the chase.

Shami's Five-Wicket Haul

The standout performance of the match came from Mohammad Shami, who bowled brilliantly to pick up five crucial wickets. His ability to swing the ball and find the right lengths troubled the New Zealand batsmen, ensuring that the Indian team didn't have to chase an even larger target.