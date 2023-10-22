Angry Rohit Sharma Spotted Abusing After Getting Injured Due To Poor Outfield In Dharamsala, Watch Viral Video

In a thrilling encounter during the IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma narrowly avoided a severe injury. The incident occurred in the 10th over of the innings when Rohit made a valiant dive to stop the ball at mid-off, but his fingers were painfully caught between his body and the problematic Dharamsala turf.



Rohit not happy with Dharmshala outfield. pic.twitter.com/zuAZMnPZuM — Cricketsuperrrfan (@Cricketsup54280) October 22, 2023

A Frustrated Skipper

Rohit Sharma's frustration was palpable as he glanced at the outfield and swiftly left the field for immediate treatment. During his brief absence, wicketkeeper KL Rahul took charge of leadership responsibilities, ensuring the team continued to operate smoothly. Fortunately, Rohit returned to the field just two overs later.

Questions Raised Over Dharamsala Outfield

The Dharamsala outfield has recently come under scrutiny for its less-than-ideal condition. This scrutiny intensified after Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ul Haq suffered an injury due to the challenging playing surface. Concerns about the outfield were echoed by head coach Jonathan Trott, who emphasized the need for players to improve their fielding without the fear of injury. However, Trott made it clear that the outfield conditions were not to blame for their team's loss.

ICC's Assessment

Following the controversy, the International Cricket Council's independent pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, assessed the Dharamsala outfield as 'average' but still suitable for matches. The ICC clarified that the responsibility for assessing pitch and outfield conditions rests with match officials under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. Additionally, Javagal Srinath, the Match Referee for the next game, expressed satisfaction with the conditions.

More Insights on the Outfield Controversy

The Dharamsala outfield has not only raised concerns in the ongoing World Cup but also garnered criticism from England skipper Jos Buttler, who expressed doubts about the venue's readiness to host international matches due to its poor outfield conditions. These concerns have taken centre stage after Rohit Sharma's injury scare, further igniting the debate surrounding HPCA Stadium's suitability.

A Brave Return

Despite the challenging conditions and the injury scare, Rohit Sharma's determination and leadership shone through as he returned to the field. The skipper's quick return demonstrated his commitment to the team and the game. With questions still looming over the Dharamsala outfield, the World Cup continues to captivate fans with its thrilling matches.