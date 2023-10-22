trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678586
NewsCricket
ROHIT SHARMA

Angry Rohit Sharma Spotted Abusing After Getting Injured Due To Poor Outfield In Dharamsala, Watch Viral Video

The Dharamsala outfield has recently come under scrutiny for its less-than-ideal condition.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Angry Rohit Sharma Spotted Abusing After Getting Injured Due To Poor Outfield In Dharamsala, Watch Viral Video

In a thrilling encounter during the IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma narrowly avoided a severe injury. The incident occurred in the 10th over of the innings when Rohit made a valiant dive to stop the ball at mid-off, but his fingers were painfully caught between his body and the problematic Dharamsala turf.
 

Also Read: WATCH: Shreyas Iyer's Superb Diving Catch And The Medal Celebration, Video Goes Viral

A Frustrated Skipper

Rohit Sharma's frustration was palpable as he glanced at the outfield and swiftly left the field for immediate treatment. During his brief absence, wicketkeeper KL Rahul took charge of leadership responsibilities, ensuring the team continued to operate smoothly. Fortunately, Rohit returned to the field just two overs later.

Questions Raised Over Dharamsala Outfield

The Dharamsala outfield has recently come under scrutiny for its less-than-ideal condition. This scrutiny intensified after Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ul Haq suffered an injury due to the challenging playing surface. Concerns about the outfield were echoed by head coach Jonathan Trott, who emphasized the need for players to improve their fielding without the fear of injury. However, Trott made it clear that the outfield conditions were not to blame for their team's loss.

ICC's Assessment

Following the controversy, the International Cricket Council's independent pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, assessed the Dharamsala outfield as 'average' but still suitable for matches. The ICC clarified that the responsibility for assessing pitch and outfield conditions rests with match officials under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. Additionally, Javagal Srinath, the Match Referee for the next game, expressed satisfaction with the conditions.

More Insights on the Outfield Controversy

The Dharamsala outfield has not only raised concerns in the ongoing World Cup but also garnered criticism from England skipper Jos Buttler, who expressed doubts about the venue's readiness to host international matches due to its poor outfield conditions. These concerns have taken centre stage after Rohit Sharma's injury scare, further igniting the debate surrounding HPCA Stadium's suitability.

Also Read: Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Drops Simple Catch, Wife Rivaba Jadeja's Disappointing Reaction Goes Viral

A Brave Return

Despite the challenging conditions and the injury scare, Rohit Sharma's determination and leadership shone through as he returned to the field. The skipper's quick return demonstrated his commitment to the team and the game. With questions still looming over the Dharamsala outfield, the World Cup continues to captivate fans with its thrilling matches.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Will America openly enter the war?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak