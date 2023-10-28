How Does Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Look After Netherlands Upset Bangladesh?

Amidst the roaring enthusiasm and nail-biting moments of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the match between Netherlands and Bangladesh stands out as an exciting clash that had fans at the edge of their seats. The Netherlands emerged victorious, defeating Bangladesh by a resounding 87 runs.

Imagine it's been 28 matches & almost 70% World Cup being played but Netherlands BAN & AFG are ranking higher than England in points table _ pic.twitter.com/rYTfOqrsYC — K K__ (@_iimKK) October 28, 2023

Netherlands' Ascent on the Points Table

This victory propels the Netherlands up the points table, where they now stand with 4 points from 6 matches. Afghanistan, with the same number of points, holds a similar position. It's worth noting that the Netherlands has displayed their mettle in the tournament and is now in contention for a spot in the knockout stages.

England's Unexpected Struggles

What's truly striking in the points table is the reigning champions, England, languishing at the bottom with just 2 points from 5 matches. This unexpected struggle has raised eyebrows and added an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament. England will have to pull off some remarkable victories in the upcoming matches to keep their title defense hopes alive.

Match Report

The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat, a decision that turned out to be a game-changer. Their innings of 229 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 50 overs set a challenging target for Bangladesh to chase. Edwards, the captain, led the charge with a steady 68, and Barresi's quickfire 41 added vital runs to the total. Bangladesh's bowlers tried their best, with Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur sharing four wickets between them. Still, the Netherlands' innings held steady, resulting in a competitive total.

In response, Bangladesh's innings started on a shaky note, losing wickets early on. The partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah showed some promise, but the Dutch bowlers, especially van Meekeren, kept the pressure on. Van Meekeren took four crucial wickets, while Aryan Dutt and Bas de Leede also contributed with key dismissals. Bangladesh was eventually bowled out for just 142 runs in 42.2 overs.

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 continues to unfold, it's the underdogs like the Netherlands who are capturing hearts with their spirited performances. The points table reflects a highly competitive environment, with South Africa and India leading the pack. Meanwhile, England's surprising position at the bottom adds an element of unpredictability to the tournament. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are in for a treat as the battle for the World Cup intensifies. Stay tuned for more thrilling encounters and points table updates as we inch closer to crowning the champion of the cricketing world.