trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671412
NewsCricket
ENG VS NZ

Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Go Crazy As New Zealand Annihilate Defending Champions England In Ahmedabad

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand defeated England by 9 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Go Crazy As New Zealand Annihilate Defending Champions England In Ahmedabad Source: Twitter

Cricket World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: What an epic start to the 2023 ODI World Cup we have had at Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium where New Zealand annihilated the defending champions England beating them by 9 wickets on Thursday (October 5). Riding on sensational knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, the Black Caps reached their target of 283 runs in just 36.2 overs.

It was a sensational performance from the 2019 finalists as they were without their permanent captain Kane Williamson, key pacer Tim Southee, and first-choice spinner Ish Sodhi in this contest. Stand-in skipper Tom Lathan rotated the batting lineup with Ravindra coming in early and it became a masterstroke for his side on Thursday.

Fans went crazy on social media after New Zealand defeated the mighty team of England led by Jos Buttler, who was left clueless once New Zealand got going.

Checkout the fan reactions here:

(More to Follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train