Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Go Crazy As New Zealand Annihilate Defending Champions England In Ahmedabad

Cricket World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: What an epic start to the 2023 ODI World Cup we have had at Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium where New Zealand annihilated the defending champions England beating them by 9 wickets on Thursday (October 5). Riding on sensational knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, the Black Caps reached their target of 283 runs in just 36.2 overs.

It was a sensational performance from the 2019 finalists as they were without their permanent captain Kane Williamson, key pacer Tim Southee, and first-choice spinner Ish Sodhi in this contest. Stand-in skipper Tom Lathan rotated the batting lineup with Ravindra coming in early and it became a masterstroke for his side on Thursday.

Fans went crazy on social media after New Zealand defeated the mighty team of England led by Jos Buttler, who was left clueless once New Zealand got going.

Checkout the fan reactions here:

Interesting Fact

4,658 ODI matches in history so far.



First time ever all the 11 batters of a team scored runs in double digits.#NZvsENG #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/WwuFCsQIdD — Cricket Trending (@cricmemes341) October 5, 2023

#CWC23 #ENGvNZ



New Zealand won the first match of ODI CWC 2023 by 9 wickets by thrashing former champion England…!!!



With the help of Two superb centuries by D Conway and R Ravindra..! pic.twitter.com/UzQw014K9X — Monaa (@BaratKohali) October 5, 2023

(More to Follow)