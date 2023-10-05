Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Go Crazy As New Zealand Annihilate Defending Champions England In Ahmedabad
Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand defeated England by 9 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Cricket World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: What an epic start to the 2023 ODI World Cup we have had at Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium where New Zealand annihilated the defending champions England beating them by 9 wickets on Thursday (October 5). Riding on sensational knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, the Black Caps reached their target of 283 runs in just 36.2 overs.
It was a sensational performance from the 2019 finalists as they were without their permanent captain Kane Williamson, key pacer Tim Southee, and first-choice spinner Ish Sodhi in this contest. Stand-in skipper Tom Lathan rotated the batting lineup with Ravindra coming in early and it became a masterstroke for his side on Thursday.
Fans went crazy on social media after New Zealand defeated the mighty team of England led by Jos Buttler, who was left clueless once New Zealand got going.
Checkout the fan reactions here:
McCullum visiting New Zealand dressing room after the match.#WorldCup #NZvsENG #ENGvNZ #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ghWQF1MtZsGarv (@garrvitizm) October 5, 2023
NZ vs Eng pic.twitter.com/uWUvFYTPfB — Gagan (@1no_aalsi_) October 5, 2023
Interesting Fact
4,658 ODI matches in history so far.
First time ever all the 11 batters of a team scored runs in double digits.#NZvsENG #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/WwuFCsQIdD — Cricket Trending (@cricmemes341) October 5, 2023
#CWC23 #ENGvNZ
New Zealand won the first match of ODI CWC 2023 by 9 wickets by thrashing former champion England…!!!
With the help of Two superb centuries by D Conway and R Ravindra..! pic.twitter.com/UzQw014K9X — Monaa (@BaratKohali) October 5, 2023
New Zealand to England today.#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/t3u89mGapt— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 5, 2023
Rachin Ravindra is talking about his name #ENGvNZ #blackcaps #CWC23 #NarendraModiStadium #WC2023#icccricketworldcup2023 "Virat Kohli " Misbah " #EnglandCricket #England#KapilSharma #PAKvNED "Rahul Dravid" New Zealand " Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/txQRYyUc8O — Mission (@missionnX) October 5, 2023
