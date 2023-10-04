Highlights | ENG Vs NZ Cricket Scorecard WC 2023: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra Guide NZ To Victory
England Vs New Zealand (ENG Vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England put 282 for 9 in 50 overs powered by 77 from Joe Root and 43 by Jos Buttler as Matt Henry picked 3 wickets
England Vs New Zealand (ENG Vs NZ) ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 1st Match: England scored 282 for 9 in 50 overs after New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first in Match No 1 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 5. Stand-in captain Tom Latham was happy with the team effort after his decision to bowl first. Ben Stokes and Kane Williamson are the two big players who are missing in the playing 11 for England and New Zealand due to respective injuries.
England's aggressive batting unit flopped to some extent as barring Joe Root (77) and Jos Buttler (43), no other batter really stepped up. Jonny Bairstow gave a fiery start to the England innings but the Three Liosn failed to accelerate in the middle overs and they were not helped by regular fall of wickets.
Check LIVE Updates 1st Match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 England vs New Zealand here.
LIVE NZ VS ENG Score: Match report
Read the match report of how New Zealand annihilated defending champions England in the opener of the 2023 World Cup.
LIVE NZ vs ENG Score: Brilliant performance
New Zealand defeated the defending champions England. It was a sweet revenge for the Kiwis as they lost to the same opposition in the final of the 2019 World Cup final.
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: Conway completes 1000 runs
Devon Conway completed 1000 runs in ODI cricket and he is the fastest batter in New Zealand cricket history to do so.
Fastest to 1000 ODI runs for New Zealand (by innings)
22- Devon Conway
24 - Glenn Turner
24 - Daryl Mitchell
25 - Andrew Jones
29 - Bruce Edgar
29 - Jesse Ryder
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: Player of the match
"Great to have a great day. Boys bowled and fielded well to restrict them to 280. Luckily I had Devon out there to show me how to do it. (I am) Very very close with Devon. Special to finish it off with him. 4-5 years ago, we all knew Devon would become the player he is. Above all he's a great guy. It was yesterday (because of) the thing (niggle) with Lockie (when did he know he'll bat at three?). Good to get the opportunity. We'll see what happens. I'm actually quite a good sleeper luckily. There was some swing, but the surface was really good to bat on," said Rachin Ravindra after winning the Player of the match award.
LIVE ENG vs NZ Score: New Zealand win by 9 wickets
What a start to this World Cup, New Zealand have defeated the defending champions England by 9 wickets without Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi and more players who are their first choice picks in the lineup. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway produced carnage in Ahmedabad against Jos Buttler's England.
NZ: 283/1 (36.2 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ Score: New Zealand in a hurry
New Zealand are in a hurry to finish this contest as they take charge with some brilliant cricket shots in the middle after the drinks break. Sam Curran taken to the cleaners by Kiwis batters.
NZ: 265/1 (35 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup score: New Zealand on top
New Zealand are on top of this contest with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the middle. England in need of a miracle in Ahmedabad.
NZ: 211/1 (33 Overs)
LIVE England vs New Zealand: Rachin hits century
Rachin Ravindra completes his hundred in just 82 balls, what a knock from the youngster, he has been sensational tonight for New Zealand.
NZ: 222/1 (31 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ Score: 72 off 120 required
New Zealand need 72 runs from 120 balls to win this one now. Rachin Ravindra is batting on 98 off 80 balls at the moment looking to score his century.
NZ: 211/1 (30 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ Scorecard: Rachin to ton
Rachin Ravindra is also getting close to his century against England in this sensational chase for New Zealand today.
NZ: 208/1 (28 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ Score: Century for Conway
Devon Conway scores his hundred in just 83 balls. He has smashed England bowlers all over the park today. Absolutely sensational batting from the Indian batter.
NZ: 194/1 (26.2 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ Score: England in trouble
England are in deep trouble at the moment and the faces of the players and captain Jos Buttler says it all. New Zealand have got them cornered.
NZ: 187/1 (25 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ Score: England desperate for wickets
England are desperate for a wicket. It will surely give the team a little bit of something to hope but Rachin Ravindra smashes one off Chris Woakes straight down the ground. This is absolute carnage from Conway and Ravindra in the middle.
NZ: 176/1 (23 Overs)
LIVE ENG VS NZ World Cup score: Buttler in trouble
Jos Buttler with a lot of thinking to do at the moment. His team is losing this one straight and it is not looking pretty. Devon Conway is on fire at the moment.
NZ: 162/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE ENG VS NZ World Cup score: 138 runs needed
Just 138 runs required to win from 31 overs now for New Zealand as both their batters inch close to centuries. England bring in Rashid and Mark Wood now.
NZ: 145/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup: England in trouble
England in deep trouble at the moment with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra batting with no fear in the middle. Jos Buttler with a lots of thinking to do at the moment.
NZ: 138/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ Score: New Zealand on fire
New Zealand are on fire at the moment with Devon Conway 62 (45) and Rachin Ravindra 59 (45). Both batters look in dangerous rhythm and England bowlers have no reply for them at the moment.
NZ: 121/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ Score: Fifties from Conway, Ravindra
Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have completed their fifties for New Zealand. The chase of 283 runs looks pretty easy at the moment for the Kiwis.
NZ: 107/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ Score: New Zealand in business mode
New Zealand are on top of this contest with Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway in the middle batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment.
NZ: 92/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE England vs New Zealand Score: England in trouble
New Zealand look very comfortable at the moment. Ten runs from that Mark Wood over. Last over of the powerplay remaining and New Zealand have 73 runs on the board already.
NZ: 73/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup Score: England losing momentum
England losing momentum as both New Zealand batters get settle in the middle. Ravindra seems in revenge mode after settling out as the most expensive bowler of New Zealand today.
NZ: 54/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup: Woakes struggling
Chris Woakes looks to be struggling in the middle as New Zealand attack the England pacer early on in the chase. England still looking for that dismissal.
NZ: 27/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup Score: Gone!
Sam Curran strikes on the very first ball of his over. Will Young departs for a duck now. England off to a fine start in this second innings now.
ENG: 19/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup Score: Bad start for England
Ten runs off that first over of Chris Woakes. New Zealand begin their chase in some style with a sensational cover drive from Devon Conway.
NZ: 10/0 (1 Over)
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup Score: Chase Begins
Devon Conway and Will Young open the batting for New Zealand as the chase of 283 runs begins. England will look for some early wickets in Ahmedabad today.
NZ: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: England register rare record
It is for the first in a World Cup that all eleven players scored in double digits. England have reached 282 runs on the board after 50 overs. Credit to New Zealand captain Tom Latham for his tactical changes made in the bowling department which has damaged England's scorecard.
ENG vs NZ World Cup LIVE: England put 282/9 on board
England make 282/9 in 50 overs. Neesham bowls the last over and has been hit for 14 runs. England will not be satisfied with the score but they should be happy to see Wood and Rashid taking them as close to 300 as possible. New Zealand need to chase down 283 when they come out to bat in the second innings. Root (77), Buttler (43) were two top-scorers for the England side. Boult started poorly but came back strongly. Henry pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets.
ENG 282/9 (50)
LIVE ENG vs NZ: England look to get to 280
300 looks unlikely for England now. New Zealand will keep them below that for sure as just 2 overs remaining and England are well short of the 300 mark. Boult bowls his last over.
ENG 263/9 (48.1)
World Cup ENG vs NZ: England Lose Their Ninth Wicket
That's the ninth wicket that falls. Sam Curran departs and Mark Wood, the last man joins Rashid in the middle. England fear getting bowled out here. Let's see whether they can play all 50 overs or not.
ENG 253/9 (45.5)
ENG Vs NZ Live Cricket: Chris Woakes Falls
Chris Woake falls. He is the 8th wicket to fall. Santner with a flighted beauty. And Gets Woakes. Adil Rashid, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
ENG 252/8 (45.3)
ENG vs NZ LIVE: Curran, Woakes Target 300
Sam Curran and Chris Woakes target 300 first. That should be the first aim for England to cross. End of over number 44. 36 balls more left and England should look to smash at least 60 off it.
ENG 247/7 (44)
ENG vs NZ LIVE: Root falls
BIG wicket as Joe Root has been cleaned up by Glenn Phillips. Second wicket for Phillips, who has been brilliant with the ball today. England lose their seventh wicket and are completely on back foot. Chris Woakes comes in to bat.
ENG 229/7 (41.1)
ENG vs NZ LIVE: Livingstone departs
That's the end of Livingstone. Boult picks the wicket. Matt Henry takes a brilliant catch in the deep, at long on. Sam Curran, left handed bat, comes to the crease. All eyes now on Root who is approaching a hundred.
ENG 221/6 (39.1)
ENG vs NZ LIVE: Boult returns to the attack
Trent Boult back on. New Zealand eye another wicket. They have done well so far but because England continue to attack despite losing wickets, New Zealand too will need to look for wickets constantly.
ENG 221/5 (38.2)
LIVE Updates ENG Vs NZ: Root Continues To Attack
Joe Root continues to attack. The good thing about this England innings is that despite the loss of wicket, the English batters have continued to score at a quick rate and that is why they look set for a 300.
ENG 213/5 (36.3)
England Vs New Zealand LIVE: Livingstone gets a rough welcome
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is all charged up and he treats Livingstone the new man in with a bouncer. The ball is fast and sharp, hits Livingstone on top of the helmet as the batsman could not guage the bounce off the track.
ENG 203/5 (35)
New Zealand Vs England LIVE Updates: Buttler departs
Jos Buttler falls. That is a big wicket for New Zealand. Henry strikes. Ball finds the outside edge as Buttler tried to cut it late. England lose half of their side now.
ENG 188/5 (33.2)
LIVE ENG Vs NZ Live: England coming on top now
England quickly coming on the top of the game. Buttler has moved into 40s. Root is anchoring the innings well. Buttler has been on the charge, looking for boundaries right from the start.
ENG 179/4 (32)
England Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Fifty for Root
We have the first half-century of the Cricket World Cup 2023 and it comes off the bat of Joe Root. Well-crafted innings this but still a long way to go for him and Buttler at the other end.
ENG 171/4 (30.4)
England Vs New Zealand LIVE: Root, Buttle build on
Joe Root looking good and looking for the big one. He and Buttler have realised that they need a strong partnership here to take the total to 300 or beyond. Anything less than that won't suffice.
ENG 165/4 (28.5)
LIVE ENG Vs NZ: Root, Buttler rebuild
Root is well-settled but needs support from Jos Buttler at the other end. Buttler comes in and has started playing lofty strokes straightaway.
ENG 145/4 (26.2)
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup score: Ravindra into attack
New Zealand bring in Ravindra back into the attack in search of finding another wicket. England look to stichup a partnership with Buttler and Root in the middle.
ENG: 128/4 (24 Overs)
LIVE England vs New Zealand World Cup Score: Gone!
Moeen Ali 11 (17) out bowled by Glenn Phillips. New Zealand get another one as England now go 4 down in this contest. Captain Jos Buttler walks in the middle now.
ENG: 121/4 (22 Overs)
LIVE England vs New Zealand World Cup Score: England in trouble
England are in a tricky spot at the moment with 3 wickets down and just 20 overs have been bowled until now. Mooen Ali and Joe Root are in the middle for England.
ENG: 112/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup: Gone!
4,4,6 and a wicket, Harry Brook was not slowing down even after taking a couple of fours and a six. He has thrown away his wicket after scoring 25 off 16 balls, caught by Devon Conway bowled by Ravindra.
ENG: 105/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs NZ: Root, Brook look to rebuild
Joe Root and Harry Brook are in the middle for England as New Zealand attack with spin with Mitchell Santner and James Neesham. Drinks break is over now.
ENG: 79/2 (16 Overs)
England Vs New Zealand LIVE: Brook, Root Rebuild Innings
Harry Brook, Joe Root have begun to rebuild the innings for England. Jimmy Neesham comes into the attack for the first time. England on back foot here in a way. New Zealand should look to cash in on the opportunity.
ENG 78/2 (15.3)
ENG vs NZ LIVE: Bairstow Departs As England Lose 2nd Wicket
Jonny Bairstow departs for 33. He was laying the base for a big one but Mitchell Santner sends him back. Daryl Mitchell takes a safe catch in the deep. Harry Brook comes to crease as England begins stitching a new partnership.
ENG 69/2 (13.3)
ENG Vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Root plays the reverse scoops
Joe Root is playing his reverse scoops now. Brilliant over here against Boult, who came for his second spell and wa smashed for a six. Seven off that over. England continue to build on in this match.
ENG 63/1 (12.3)
ENG vs NZ LIVE: England go past 50
After a fiery first over, New Zealand have pulled things back well for themselves. Malan's wicket helped. Root and Bairstow have slowed down as they reach the 50-mark at the end of the 10th over, which is not how England go about in ODIs.
ENG 52/1 (10.1)
England vs New Zealand LIVE: Malan Departs For 14
That's a wicket. New Zealand strikes, Matt Henry dismisses Malan for 14. Finds the outside edge and rest done by Latham behind the stumps. Joe Root comes to bat at Number 3 for England.
ENG 40/1 (7.5)
ENG Vs NZ Live: England Go Slow After Fiery Start
6 overs done. Boult has been unimpressive and has been rightly removed from the attack. Mitchell Santner, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Bairstow will look to take the spinner on.
ENG 36/0 (6)
ENG vs NZ World Cup ODI LIVE: Henry bowling well
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has bowled well in the first two overs. Boult, on the other hand, has been ordinary. Just 5 off first 2 overs including a maiden. No Southee or Ferguson for Black Caps and Boult seems to have lost the temp. Problems for NZ.
ENG 25/0 (4.3)
ENG vs NZ LIVE: Good Start by England
After Bairstow and Malan scored 12 off the first over bowled by Boult, New Zealand pull things back with Matt Henry bowling a maiden over next up. This is still a good start by England openers.
ENG 13/0 (2.2)
England Vs New Zealand LIVE: Bairstow, Malan Open Innings
Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan come out to open the innings. Trent Boult bowls the first over. Bairstow smashes the first ball out of the ground for a six. What a start already.
ENG 7/0 (0.3)
ENG vs NZ: Time for national anthems
World Cup Global Amabassador Sachin Tendulkar walks out first to the middle and stands right behind the trophy, followed by the teams England and New Zealand.
England vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
ENG vs NZ LIVE: No Stokes
Ben Stokes will miss out the opening game of the World Cup due to a hip niggle. Many empty stadiums at Narendra Modi stadium for the World Cup opener.
ENG vs NZ LIVE: Toss Update
New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First. Williamson misses out so does Ferguson for NZ.
ENG vs NZ World Cup LIVE: Toss Coming Up At 1.30 PM IST
We are not far away from the toss news of the first World Cup match. Tom Latham of New Zealand and Jos Buttler of England will soon be out for the flip of the coin. Remember that Kane Williamson is not playing the first match of the tournament for Black Caps as he is recovering from an injury.
World Cup 2023 LIVE ENG vs NZ: What Is The Toss Time?
The England vs New Zealand ODI at World Cup 2023 starts at 2 pm IST with the toss taking place at 1.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for toss news, playing 11s and live scores.
England Vs New Zealand World Cup Match: Check Probable XIs
New Zealand Probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
England Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
LIVE ENG vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Weather Prediction HERE
Will rain play spoilsport in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener on Thursday.
Check England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 weather prediction HERE.
Live Updates England vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: England are 3rd most experience side in World Cup
Defending champions are the 3rd most experienced team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 1,132 ODIs under their belt. India are the most experienced with 1,458 matches. England's opponents in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener - New Zealand - are in 5th place with 995 ODIs. Check HERE...
LIVE ENG vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Joe Root aims for 500 fours in ODI
Former England captain Joe Root (499) requires one more four to complete 500 fours in ODIs. Can Root achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Live Updates England vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Jos Buttler or Tom Latham? Trent Boult or Joe Root? Who should be your top fantasy picks
Check England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE ENG vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler eyes 250 dismissals
England captain Jos Buttler (246) needs four more dismissals to complete 250 dismissals in ODIs. Can Buttler achieve this feat in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad today?
Live Updates England vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: Trent Boult eyes major landmark
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who recently faced England in his 100th ODI, needs three more wickets to reach 200 wicket mark in the ODI cricket. Can Boult achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener against England on Thursday.
LIVE ENG vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Livestreaming details
England will be taking on New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Check when & where to watch England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 match No. 1 LIVE for FREE HERE.
Live Updates England vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: All event in head-to-head
England and New Zealand have faced off in 95 ODI in the past and both teams have won 44 matches each. Which team will have the upper hand when the two sides face off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE ENG vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: England confident against Kiwis
World champions England have won 4 out of the last 5 ODIs, including a 3-1 ODI series win over their current opponent New Zealand. While the Black Caps have won just 2 out of their last 5 ODIs. Can Tom Latham's side turn their fortunes around against England in the first game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup: New Zealand's predicted 11
Probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: When NZ beat ENG in World Cup?
New Zealand's last won a World Cup game against England in Wellington in 2015. It was a must-watch for cricket with stars like Tim Southee and Brendon McCullum sealing victory in a match total of 45.4 overs.
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup: Buttler's press conference
Watch the video of England captain Jos Buttler's press conference ahead of the opening clash against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 opener.
LIVE World Cup 2023: Buttler on World Cup
Buttler feeling no pressure ahead of the ODI World Cup despite being a captain who is leading the defending champions for the first time in major tournament.
Buttler said, "There will be lots of different wickets we will play on around the country. There can be some of the best batting wickets in the world here."
ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad all set
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set to host England vs New Zealand clash which is also the first game of the 2023 ODI World Cup taking place in India.
LIVE ENG vs NZ: England's predicted 11
Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
LIVE ENG vs NZ: Stokes doubtful
Ben Stokes has suffered from a slight hip injury, captain of England Jos Buttler informed ahead of the mega clash against New Zealand.
England Vs New Zealand LIVE: Malan likes playing vs Black Caps
Dawid Malan has two fifties and one hundred in three outings against New Zealand, all of which came as recently as last month.
England vs New Zealand LIVE: Check Root's Excellent Record
It will be fascinating to watch Joe Root in action at the World Cup. He has an excellent record, averaging 54.54 in World Cup games with three hundreds and as many fifties.
Asian Games LIVE: Head to head record
Total matches played: 95
Matches won by England: 45
Matches won by New Zealand: 44
Matches tied: 2
Matches ended with no result: 4
LIVE ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes doubtful for clash
"He's got a slight niggle with his hip," Buttler said when asked about Stokes' non-involvement against Bangladesh. "But fingers crossed that it'll be good news for us. We'll see. He's working hard with the physios, and we'll know more when the guys arrive for training today," he added.
LIVE ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction
Captain – Jonny Bairstow
Vice-captain – Ish Sodhi
Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler
Batters – Dawid Malan, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson
All-rounders – Ben Stokes, Jimmy Neesham
Bowlers – Trent Boult, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup: Livestreaming Details
Fans can watch the World Cup games taking place in India on Star Sports network and live streaming for the same can be watched on livestreaming.
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup: Revenge on mind of New Zealand
It is an opportunity of revenge for New Zealand as they will face the defending ODI World Cup champions in the first game of the tournament. However, they will be without two key players Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.
ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: Southee doubtful for clash
"Tim arrived with the team a few days ago now. He had a very light bowl yesterday down at the ground. He's still just working through the wound on his thumb but things are looking good. I'm hoping in the next match that he'll be available for selection," said Stead on Southee's availability.
Tim Southee is in a race against time at the moment trying his best to comeback in the squad with full fitness for the World Cup games.
LIVE World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson on 2019 campaign
"We are here in another competition. 2019 was amazing but we are looking forward to what this one brings. It will be different from many levels," said Kane Williamson on 2019 World Cup campaign.
LIVE World Cup 2023: Captains Meet
All ten captains of the teams taking part in the World Cup are meeting at the Captains' Day in Ahmedabad. Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma entered the meet together.
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam walking together at the Captains' Day in Ahmedabad #WorldCup2023 #CWC23pic.twitter.com/mRBAUydUhl
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 4, 2023
Cricket World Cup LIVE: Captains Meet concludes
Kane Williamson says, "We have moved on from 2019 World Cup final. We have fond memories from that edition and we had enjoyed our time over there. We are looking forward to this World Cup."
With this answer, the Captains Meet concludes.
World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Babar on his stay in India so far.
"We liked the support we got in Hyderabad. We have liked the biryani over in Hyderabad. We would have liked if even our fans were present but hopefully, we will have them soon."
World Cup LIVE: Rohit on warm-ups getting washed out
"Happy to have seen the rain wash out the warm-up matches. The heat was too much. We have played enough matches to prep ourselves. Would have loved to play those warmups but it is okay if we have not.
World Cup LIVE Updates: Babar on Pakistan's strength
Babar Azam: "Our strength is bowling. Most of the boys who have played in last 3 years are in the squad for the World Cup, so that will help."
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan says that he has always put his team ahead of himself all through the career and this World Cup there won't be any change.
Cricket World LIVE: Babar says he loved the welcome at Hyderabad
Babar Azam: "I was surprised with the welcome we got in Hyderabad, we were not expecting it. But a great experience and we have enjoyed out time here."
World Cup LIVE: Rohit speaks at Captains Meet
"All these guys are used to playing with the pressure. I am excited to lead the team at home in the World Cup. We need to keep the pressure aside and focus on the job... not thinking too much on (host nations winning trophies for last 3 years). The focus is on one match at a time."
World Cup LIVE: Eoin Morgan presents the trophy
Eoin Morgan: "Buttler is respected, world-class player and a leader. In my early days of captaincy, it was a lot of about being athentic."
World Cup 2023 LIVE: Captains begin to arrive
Captains begins to enter the venue for the captain's meet ahead of the World Cup. Afghanistan and Netherlands captains Hashmatullah Shahidi and Scott Edwards have arrived to the centre.
World Cup LIVE: All Captain's Meet to start soon
Captains of all ten teams, including Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam, will be live on Star Sports from Ahmedabad, talking about their World Cup prep as well as taking questions from the press. Watch this space for live updates from the press conference.
LIVE England vs New Zealand: Squads
England squad: Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c), Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
New Zealand squad: Trent Boult, Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup: Buttler Vs Latham
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand. The Black Caps will be without Kane Williamson in the opening game while England are at their full strength. Watch this space for all live updates.