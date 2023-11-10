New Zealand's star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra recently visited his grandmother's house in Bengaluru. The Indian origin cricketer who's father used to bring him to India for various cricket games took a moment to visit his family and take the blessings of his grandmother. The video of Ravindra's grandmother doing the 'nazar na lage' ritual at her home for her grandchild is going viral.

Watch the video here:



Blessed to have such an amazing family. Grandparents are angels whose memories and blessings stay with us forever. pic.twitter.com/haX8Y54Sfm Rachin Ravindra (@RachinRavindra_) November 10, 2023

Rachin's incredible World Cup performance has been the buzz of the town. He has demonstrated exceptional form and is now the highest run-scorer in his first World Cup. With this accomplishment, the record for the most runs scored by a player before the age of 25 is broken, formerly held by the great Sachin Tendulkar.

On the back of a series of memorable knocks in the group stages of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, New Zealand's young gun Rachin Ravindra claimed the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2023.

Ravindra beat India's speedster Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa opener Quinton de Kock for the prestigious accolade after a scorching start to the 2023 World Cup, claiming his maiden Player of the Month award.

Ravindra a 23-year-old Blackcaps batter, shone amid New Zealand's scorching start to their World Cup campaign. Despite having only 12 ODI appearances prior to the competition, Ravindra immediately made headlines by striking a brilliant 123 not out in their nine-wicket opening day victory over defending champions England in Ahmedabad.

The 23-year-old batter scored an unbeaten 123 against England in the tournament opener and then added another century later in the month with an equally stunning 116 against Australia. (Rachin Ravindra Pips Jasprit Bumrah And Quinton de Kock To Win ICC ‘Player Of The Month’ Award For October)

He continued to simmer with stylish half-centuries against the Netherlands (51) and India (75), before his next century came in the thrilling match against Australia at Dharamsala, where he smashed 116 in 89 balls, bringing New Zealand within touching distance of a mammoth 389 target before falling five runs short. In total, Ravindra amassed 565 runs at an average of 70.62 in the ongoing tournament.

"I'm very grateful to win this award. It's been a special month personally and for the team. Being able to play a World Cup in India has been incredibly special. Being backed by the team helps a lot, being able to go out there with a lot of freedom, and play your natural game. The lucky thing is the wickets have been really nice to bat on, suits my game in terms of being positive and taking the game on," Ravindra said from India as quoted by ICC.