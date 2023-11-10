Rachin Ravindra Pips Jasprit Bumrah And Quinton de Kock To Win ICC ‘Player Of The Month’ Award For October

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month award recipients for October 2023 from a strong line-up of nominees announced earlier in the week. New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra claimed his first ICC Men’s ‘Player of the Month’ award thanks to a series of memorable knocks in the group stages of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, while the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October is awarded to Hayley Matthews, who led from the front with scintillating individual performances in West Indies’ short format battles in Australia.

The 23-year-old Black Caps all-rounder Ravindra was in sparkling form during New Zealand’s blistering start to their World Cup 2023 campaign. Despite only having 12 ODI appearances under his belt before the start of the tournament, Ravindra soon grabbed the headlines by scoring a superb 123 not out in their nine-wicket opening day victory over defending champions England in Ahmedabad.

He continued to simmer away with stylish half-centuries against Netherlands (51) and India (75) before his next century came in the thrilling encounter against Australia at Dharamsala – blasting 116 in 89 balls and bringing New Zealand to within touching distance of a mammoth 389 target before eventually falling five runs short.

In total, Ravindra amassed 406 runs at an average of 81.20 during his six October fixtures. After Thursday’s match against Sri Lanka, Ravindra has also become the batter to notch up most runs in his maiden ODI World Cup campaign, surpassing England’s Jonny Bairstow. He is the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2023 with 565 runs in 9 matches and possibly has a couple of more matches to add to that tally.

_ Phenomenal performance at #CWC23

_ Winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for Octoberhttps://t.co/pht5clrQr5 — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2023

West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews wins ICC Women’s ‘Player of the Month’ award

Hayley Matthews claimed her second ICC Women’s Player of the Month award after starring in her side’s T20I series against defending world champions Australia. The top-ranked all-rounder in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings consistently thwarted the home side with power-hitting and key wickets on her way to the Player of the Series award.

Despite losing the first outing in North Sydney by eight wickets, skipper Matthews smashed an unbeaten 99 atop the order and also took the prized wicket of Alyssa Healy during Australia’s response. Matthews then followed this up with arguably her best performance – chasing a daunting 213 for victory, she blasted 132 not out in 64 balls (20 fours and five sixes) to secure an eye-catching victory after having also claimed the wickets of Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath and Annabel Sutherland during Australia’s innings.

The final fixture saw the skipper hit another half-century (79), to end the month with 310 runs in the series at an average of 155.

Ravindra and Matthews are crowned following votes cast by global fans registered at icc-cricket.com and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.

Ravindra overcame fellow stars of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to claim his maiden prize; India’s Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, while Matthews was crowned winner from a shortlist that also featured Bangladesh’s Nahida Akhter and New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr.

Reacting to his award win, Ravindra commented, “I’m very grateful to win this award. It's been a special month personally and for the team. Being able to play a World Cup in India has been incredibly special.

“Being backed by the team helps a lot, as well as being able to go out there with a lot of freedom and play your natural game. The lucky thing is that the wickets have been really nice to bat on, which suits my game in terms of being positive and taking the game on.”