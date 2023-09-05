In a press conference held during the squad announcement for the 2023 ODI World Cup, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma delivered a clear message to the media when questioned about the present scenario of the Indian team and the selection of certain members. "I don't think it makes a huge difference. During the World Cup, do not ask me such questions in which the scenario is in such and such way during the press conference in World Cup because I won't answer," stated Rohit firmly.

Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar Announce Squad

Rohit Sharma, alongside the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar, unveiled the 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. During the press conference, Rohit emphasized that having difficulty in choosing the playing XI is a positive sign for the team.

"It is good if players are fighting for their spot in the team, if there are challenges in the team to whom to play and drop then it's a very good sign as it shows our team has a good pool of players," Rohit asserted. He further explained that tough decisions are always made in favor of the team.

Batting Depth Crucial

Rohit Sharma also stressed the importance of creating batting depth in the team. He pointed out that the number 8 and number 9 batting positions are critical as bowlers' contributions with the bat can make a significant difference in crucial moments.

"We need to create depth which we have been lacking in the last few years and we want to create batting depth, and it shows how important a job it is. If we talk about batting then number 8 and number 9 become crucial," he added.

Squad Overview

The Indian squad for the World Cup closely resembles the lineup from the Asia Cup, with the exclusion of Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna. India has opted for four seamers, including Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, along with three spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

KL Rahul's Comeback

KL Rahul, who had earlier suffered a thigh injury during the IPL, is expected to join the team during the latter stages of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. His return led to the omission of Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna. The batting group features Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan.

Emphasis on All-rounders

The squad boasts a strong contingent of all-rounders, including Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur, highlighting India's intention to have a flexible batting lineup.

Bowling Lineup

Jasprit Bumrah, who showed no signs of injury upon his return, leads the pace attack alongside Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Kuldeep Yadav is the primary spin option for the team.

The Grand Stage Beckons

The 2023 ODI World Cup promises to be the biggest yet, featuring ten teams and spanning 46 days across ten venues from October 5 to November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the tournament opener and the final, with a total of 48 matches set to captivate cricket fans worldwide.

India's World Cup Squad

The Indian squad for the World Cup comprises Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.