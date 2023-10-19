Shaheen Afridi is struggling in the ongoing World Cup 2023. Even in the Asia Cup last month, he was not at his best. Ravi Shastri, former India cricketer and head coach, slammed him after another poor show with the ball. Shastri said that Afridi is a good bowler but there is nothing so special about him that people start comparing with the former greats. Shastri said that he is not Wasim Akram. Some Pakistani users on X feel that this comment should motivate Shaheen to come back to his best.

But can he do that? It is hard to find rythm in fast bowling when you have lost the pace. Shaheen these days bowls at 135 kph to 140 kph, which is below his usual speed. He was someone who constantly touched 140 kph mark. But that element is missing in his bowling, especially after the injury.

Shaheen had hurt his knee while fielding in Sri Lanka in 2022 during a Test match. After that, he was rushed into the team for the T20 World Cup where his injury got worst. After another layoff, he returned in Pakistan Super League and since then has been an average bowler.

Shaheen's main weapon was his swing bowling in the first four overs of the spell. India and Pakistan fans still cannot forget his first over in the 2021 T20 World Cup wherein he dismissed both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. But that Shaheen is missing in this World Cup.

Take a look at the powerplay stats of Shaheen before and after the injury layoff. In 31 innings before the layoff, Shaheen picked 30 wickets in the powerplay at economy of 4.9 and average of 23. His strike rate was 28.4. After the injury layoff, in 15 innings, Shaheen has picked just 8 wickets in the powerplay at economy of 5.3 and average of 40.8 with a strike rate of 45.8.

The above stats of Shaheen is a big reason why Pakistan are also struggling in ODIs. Pace bowling is the strength of the Pakistani team. But that is no more the case now. With Naseem Shah also not there with the Pakistani team due to a shoulder injury, Pakistan are short of one genuinly quick bowler who can make a difference with the new ball.