Cricket World Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi OUT, Fakhar Zaman Included In Pakistan Probable XI For Australia? Check Here

Pakistan could make drastic changes in the playing 11 for the match vs Australia of the Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Green started the tournament with two back-to-back wins but there remained many issues that needed to be sorted out. Those issues came back to hurt them in the match vs India in Ahmedabad. Pakistan were outplayed in all three departments and hence we may see some drastic changes in the XI. One of the could be Shaheen Afridi making way for Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Shaheen has not been in best of form of late and he is also coming back after a flu. As per reports, he is carrying an injury also, which is not a good news for the Pakistan fans at all. If he is not 100 percent fit, Babar Azam may not opt for him. The other change could be Fakhar Zaman coming in for Imam-ul-Haq. Fakhar was dropped after one bad game, making way for Abdullah Shafique. But Imam has continued to be a flop show and is likely to be replaced by Fakhar, who can form a deadly combination at the top alongside Shafique.

'We are a tight unit and we back everyone in this group' _



Hear from head coach Grant Bradburn as he previews the #AUSvPAK match in Bengaluru _



More details: https://t.co/IzQo7CKZyn#CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/BjPtpuxZef — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 19, 2023

Shaheen's poor show continues post injury

Shaheen has undoubtedly been one of the most talked-about talents in international cricket. However, it is true that his performance in the 2023 World Cup has left much to be desired, and concerns have arisen regarding his bowling form, particularly since his knee injury.

Afridi's knee injury had raised doubts about his ability to maintain the same level of pace and effectiveness on the field. Unfortunately, these doubts seem to have materialized in the World Cup. His loss of pace has been noticeable, and his bowling figures have not been as impressive as his team and fans would have hoped. In the fast-paced and high-pressure environment of a World Cup, a bowler's ability to generate pace and deliver crucial wickets is vital, and Afridi's recent form has raised questions about his fitness and recovery.

While injuries are an inevitable part of an athlete's career, it is a challenging road back to peak performance. For Afridi, the road to reclaiming his earlier form may still be in progress. However, it's essential to remember that cricket is a game of uncertainties, and even the best talents can face slumps. Fans and experts alike will be hoping that Shaheen Shah Afridi can regain his lost pace and effectiveness as the tournament progresses, as his contributions are crucial for Pakistan's success in the World Cup.