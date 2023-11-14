trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688026
Cricket World Cup 2023: Shahid Afridi On Abdul Razzaq's Controversial Remark On Aishwarya Rai, 'He Has A Habit...' - WATCH Viral Video

Shahid Afridi, who faced backlash for seemingly endorsing Razzaq's comments by laughing and clapping, clarified his stance. Afridi stated that he was unaware of Razzaq's statement during the press conference and only learned about it after watching the clip at home.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 06:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has stepped forward to address the controversy surrounding Abdul Razzaq's recent comments about Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. The incident, which occurred during a press conference attended by Afridi and Umar Gul, has sparked outrage on social media.

The Controversial Remark

Abdul Razzaq, known for his all-round cricket skills, stirred controversy by bringing Aishwarya Rai into a discussion about the state of cricket in Pakistan. Razzaq claimed, "I would never have good and pious kids if I marry Aishwarya Rai." The remark, widely considered inappropriate, has garnered criticism from fans and fellow cricketers alike.

Afridi Breaks Silence

Shahid Afridi, who faced backlash for seemingly endorsing Razzaq's comments by laughing and clapping, clarified his stance. Afridi stated that he was unaware of Razzaq's statement during the press conference and only learned about it after watching the clip at home. Despite not knowing the content of the remark, Afridi acknowledged the mistake, expressing, "I saw the clip when I went home and realized that Abdul Razzaq made a wrong statement. I knew he had a mike in his hand and will say something. He has a habit of getting beaten by shoes. I will just text him to apologize for what he said as it was wrong."

Umar Gul's Clarification

Another former cricketer present at the press conference, Umar Gul, joined Afridi in disassociating himself from Razzaq's remarks. Gul, responding to a journalist's criticism, explained that he and Afridi did not clap to endorse Razzaq's statement but rather in sarcasm. Gul emphasized the ethical and moral wrongness of the comment, asserting that everyone present had a different perspective.

Social Media Backlash

The controversial comments have sparked a social media storm, with users condemning Razzaq, Afridi, and Gul for their reactions. Some users expressed shock at Afridi's response, considering his stature and the potential impact on Aishwarya Rai and her family. The incident has also fueled discussions about the responsibility of public figures in endorsing inappropriate statements.

Video Footage Raises Eyebrows

Video footage of the press conference shows Afridi and Gul smiling and clapping after Razzaq's controversial remarks. The visual element has intensified the criticism, with fans questioning the conduct of former cricket stars during a serious discussion about the state of Pakistani cricket.

