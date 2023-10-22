India's young batting sensation Shubman Gill broke the record of former South Africa batter Hasim Amla to reach 2,000 runs in ODI cricket on Sunday (October 22). Often referred as the 'Prince' of cricket of Team India, Gill has been in sensational form since 2022 and he is surely not stopping very soon. It took Hasim Amla 40 innings in the 50-over format but it took Shubman only 38 innings to break the record.

Shubman Gill, the young and promising Indian cricketer, has been making waves in the world of cricket with his impressive skills and remarkable potential. Born on September 8, 1999, in Firozpur, Punjab, Gill is a stylish right-handed batsman known for his elegant strokeplay and impeccable technique. He gained widespread recognition during the U19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, where he was the leading run-scorer and played a crucial role in India's victory. Gill made his debut for the Indian national team in 2019 and has since become a regular in the squad, displaying maturity beyond his years. His consistency, adaptability, and ability to handle pace and spin have made him a key player in India's future cricketing endeavors. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his promising career as he continues to evolve and shine on the international stage.

Gill also beat Pakistan captain Babar Azam who took 45 innings to touch the 2,000 ODI runs mark. Coming to the India vs New Zealand match, Daryl Mitchell, the consistent Kiwi all-rounder, smashed his maiden WC century against 'Men in Blue'. Mitchell smashed 130 in 127 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 102. (Cricket World Cup 2023: HUGE Blow To England As Reece Topley Ruled Out Of Tournament)

Mitchell hit Kuldeep for 43 runs in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes at a SR of over 153. He was more cautious against Jadeja, scoring 20 off 31 balls against him with just one six. His runs against Jadeja came at SR of just around 64. He smashed 63 runs against these two top spinners in just 59 balls, with two fours and four sixes.

Mitchell in five matches and four innings so far in the tournament, has scored 268 runs at an average of 89.33, with a strike rate of over 108. He has one century and one fifty in the tournament so far. He is currently in the top ten run-scorers of the tournament.

This year in 21 ODIs and 20 innings, Mitchell has scored 920 runs at an average of 51.11 and a strike rate of over 96. He has scored four tons and two fifties, with the best score of 130.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. 'Men in Blue' was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs. Mohammed Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each. India needs 274 to register their fifth successive win. (With ANI inputs)