Shubman Gill's Unintentional Flying Kick Startles Virat Kohli, Hilarious Video Goes Viral - Watch

During a practice session just before India's final league stage encounter in Bangalore, Gill, in a light-hearted moment, extended his flying kick towards the spot where Kohli was facing throwdowns.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, the dynamic duo of Indian cricket, showcased a different side of their camaraderie during the ICC World Cup 2023. The cricketing legend and his promising successor have not only stood together on the field but have also built a heartening connection off it. In every Indian fielding and training session, the senior pro, Kohli, is seen engaging in light-hearted banter and humour with his younger teammate, creating a healthy environment for Gill to spread his wings and excel on the cricket field for India.

Kohli's Mentorship Journey

Kohli, a stalwart within the Indian cricket setup, has consistently played the role of a mentor, always ready to guide and support the budding talents. Recognizing Gill's special prowess, Kohli has gone the extra mile to ensure a smooth ascent for the young cricketer in the world of international cricket.

Gill's Funny Flying Act

Gill, the prodigious batting talent, acknowledges the immense influence Kohli has had on his journey. Kohli, not just a legendary figure at the crease but also a confidant for Gill, has been an inspiration in terms of fitness, shaping the young player's holistic development.

Role Reversal - Gill Takes the Lead

While it's usually Kohli pulling Gill's leg during matches and training, the tables turned amusingly on Sunday (November 12). Gill, in a surprising move, decided to have his own moment of humour with the cricketing great by scaring him with a flying kick exercise drill.

The Flying Kick Incident

Viral Laughter on Social Media

The clip of this unexpected and funny incident has since gone viral on social media, creating a buzz among cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The laughter-inducing episode added a touch of lightness to the atmosphere, especially after India's resounding victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

