Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Falls Asleep At Captains' Day Meet, Pic Goes Viral

As all ten teams prepare for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India this month, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma looks very calm about the marquee tournament. The Proteas skipper was in relax mode as he was seen napping during the captains' meet event in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (October 4). Bavuma was seen taking a short nap during the press conference.

However, not many can blame the Proteas captain as he just flew to South Africa from India due to some family reasons. While his team were preparing for their first game in New Delhi, Bavuma had to fly to Ahmedabad for the captains' meet event.

Checkout the picture here:

Temba Bavuma during the Captain's Round Table Event. pic.twitter.com/xaxRHTzg4V October 4, 2023

“It is something relevant to all the teams lot of the teams have guys who play in India and have done well in India I wouldn’t really say it is an advantage for us all we can really do us is guys who have that experience and knowledge they can share it amongst teams or use it in terms of strength and plans I wouldn’t say it is an advantage unique to us as a team,” said Temba Bavuma during the event.

While some fans on internet made fun of the South Africa, some came out in support of Bavuma claiming that one should understand about the travelling he has been doing recently. Bavuma was not available for his team during the practice sessions and even the warmup games as well. The personal family reasons are still not official on why Bavuma had to travel back home after coming to India.

Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.