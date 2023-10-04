LIVE Updates | ENG Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Check Both The Squads

England take on New Zealand in Match No 1 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 5. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be a rematch of the ICC World Cup 2019 final that saw England clinch a thrilling win. Eoin Morgan has passed on the baton to Jos Buttler who will be leading a brilliant side in the World Cup as defending champions.

New Zealand will be missing their captain Kane Williamson in the opening game as he has still not recovered fully from the injury. Tom Latham will be leading the Black Caps in Williamson's absence. It will largely be a battle between New Zealand's star-studded batting against England's aggressive batting unit that consists of Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler. Who bowls the fastest ball among Lockie Ferguson and Mark Wood will another interesting talking about.

