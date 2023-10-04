LIVE Updates | ENG Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Check Both The Squads
England Vs New Zealand (ENG Vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Defending champions England look for win in 2019 final rematch vs New Zealand
Trending Photos
England take on New Zealand in Match No 1 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 5. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be a rematch of the ICC World Cup 2019 final that saw England clinch a thrilling win. Eoin Morgan has passed on the baton to Jos Buttler who will be leading a brilliant side in the World Cup as defending champions.
New Zealand will be missing their captain Kane Williamson in the opening game as he has still not recovered fully from the injury. Tom Latham will be leading the Black Caps in Williamson's absence. It will largely be a battle between New Zealand's star-studded batting against England's aggressive batting unit that consists of Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler. Who bowls the fastest ball among Lockie Ferguson and Mark Wood will another interesting talking about.
Check LIVE Updates 1st Match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 England vs New Zealand here
LIVE England vs New Zealand: Squads
England squad: Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c), Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
New Zealand squad: Trent Boult, Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
LIVE ENG vs NZ World Cup: Buttler Vs Latham
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand. The Black Caps will be without Kane Williamson in the opening game while England are at their full strength. Watch this space for all live updates.