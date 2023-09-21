Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Pacers Anrich Nortje And Sisanda Magala Ruled Out, Andile Phehlukwayo And Lizaad Williams Called Up

Johannesburg: South Africa white-ball head coach Rob Walter on Thursday confirmed that pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Nortje has a suspected low back (lumbar) stress fracture and will be under the care of a specialist team on the next steps in his recovery.

The 29-year-old seamer experienced lower back spasms during the second One-Day International against Australia earlier this month and underwent specialist assessments and scans. Magala was part of the recent white-ball tour against Australia and was given every opportunity for a full recovery and participation.

“Ultimately it was decided that the risk associated with his inclusion in the squad outweighed his obvious value to the team. Walter has named all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and Titans seam bowler Lizaad Williams in the finalized 15-player squad,” a CSA statement read on Thursday.

Commenting on the squad, Walter said: “It’s hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup. Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas. We sympathize in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action.

“This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia. They offer great skill sets and we’re excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year’s World Cup.”

Delhi Capitals pacer Nortje has claimed 36 wickets in 22 ODI games till date. In Tests, Nortje has picked up 70 wickets in 19 Tests. Magala made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the 2023 season with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.

The squad departs for India on Saturday, 23 September.