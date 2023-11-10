trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686607
Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Team Returns Home, Chief Selector Alleges 'Outside Conspiracy' Over Poor Campaign

Sri Lanka's disastrous show against India, where they were all out for 56, triggered a backlash at home.

|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 08:07 PM IST|Source: PTI
Chief Selector Pramodaya Wickramasinghe on Friday (November 10) alleged that Sri Lanka's disastrous show at the ongoing ODI World Cup was a result "of a conspiracy from outside".

The Sri Lankan cricket team returned home early Friday morning from India after their five-wicket loss in the last group stage match against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Pressed for reasons for the poor performance, Wickramasingha, a member of the World Cup-winning 1996 team, said, "Give me two days to disclose everything about it. This was the result of a conspiracy from outside."

"It is very sad, I am taking responsibility,” he told reporters at the airport. (Cricket World Cup 2023: How Sourav Ganguly Convinced Rohit Sharma To Lead Team India After Virat Kohli, Read Here)

Sri Lanka recorded their worst World Cup performance since 1992, winning only two of their nine games.

The former champions were marred by a series of injuries, warranting replacements outside the original squad. That even led to a change of captaincy mid tournament.

Their disastrous show against India, where they were all out for 56, triggered a backlash at home.

The Sports Minister then fired the governing body, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) which was then reinstated by the court of appeal, thus further deepening the crisis situation.

On Thursday, a joint government and Opposition resolution in Parliament demanded the resignation of the SLC's management.

The government, which is split over the Minister's decision to sack the SLC board of management, came out with a report, recommending a brand new constitution for the governing body with a new voting structure to appoint office bearers.

