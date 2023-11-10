Cricket World Cup 2023: How Sourav Ganguly Convinced Rohit Sharma To Lead Team India After Virat Kohli, Read Here

Team India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma are on a mission to lift the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy and their next target is the semifinal clash which will likely be against New Zealand in the coming days. After Virat Kohli left captaincy, the seat for the captain was vacant but not many were interested to take the job up after his resignation. Former India cricketer and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also revealed that Rohit Sharma also was not interested to take the captaincy up in all three formats but he somehow convinced him.

The result is very good for the Indian cricket fans and team as the Men in Blue are up and roaring in the ongoing World Cup with every player delivering its level best on the cricket field.

"Rohit Sharma wasn't keen (on taking up India's captaincy in all three formats). It had gone to a stage where I told him 'you'll have to say yes otherwise I'll make the announcement.' Because he is an outstanding captain. And after Virat Kohli left, he was the best man to lead India. I am not surprised by what I am seeing," Ganguly said in a chat with Kolkata TV.

When Virat chose to take a break or withdraw from a series, Rohit had always taken over as captain. In 2018, he helped India win the Nidahas Trophy and the Asia Cup. Given that Kohli had decided to end his time as captain of India, Rohit was the obvious pick given his resume, which included five IPL championships. Ganguly explained that Rohit's hesitancy was due to a heavy workload. He was playing cricket nonstop at the age of 33, but luckily he made the right and sensible choice.

"Lot of cricket; Tests, ODIs, T20, IPL – he was already a captain there, lot of pressure. So he had a lot of his plate. But nothing can be bigger than being an India captain. I am happy that he took it and it makes me glad seeing the results," added Ganguly.

Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma, praised Team India's unbeaten campaign in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 and said he wants to see Men in Blue captain lift the convent trophy.

So far in the ODI World Cup, India have defeated five-time winners Australia, Afghanistan, arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, and will try to make it nine wins in a row to end the league stage and advance to the semifinals.

India moved to the top of the points standings with their eighth straight win in the ongoing tournament. The fact that hitman Rohit scored more than 400 runs in eight innings with a strike rate of more than 120 demonstrates his domination with the bat in this World Cup.

"It's a really great experience. Many veteran players are playing in that league. I am sure India will win the World Cup this year. Because all our players are performing really well. Out batters and bowlers are producing great performances. I want to see this World Cup trophy in Rohit Sharma's hands. I have coached him since he was 12," Dinesh Lad told ANI.

Men in Blue will face the Netherlands in their last league match in the ongoing tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

