CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Get Timed Out In International Cricket

Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket to get timed out.

|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Get Timed Out In International Cricket Source: Twitter

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews became the first player to get timed out in international cricket during the Cricket World Cup 2023 game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

What Happened?

Angelo Mathews leisurely walked out to the middle which took time, he had some issue with the helmet. He didn't reach the crease and called for another helmet. - Bangladesh appealed for a time-out and the umpires followed the rules.

