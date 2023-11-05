LIVE Updates | BAN Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Shakib Al Hasan vs Kusal Mendis

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in match no. 38 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in what is expected to be a nail-biting thriller. The teams cancelled their practice session due to bad air quality in Delhi but the game is expected to take place anyways. Sri Lanka are on thin ice as they need to win the remaining games to keep themselves alive in the tournament. The recent thrashing by India when they were bowled out for 55 will certainly have a mental on their upcoming performances.

Dushan Hemantha was inclueded in the lineup in place of Dhananjaya de Silva, but the legspinner ended up incurring costly outings against. They might consider reintroducing de Silva or go with Dunith Wellalage. A possible substitute for Dimuth Karunaratne is Kusal Perera.

