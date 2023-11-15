AUS: 17-0 (3) | SA Vs AUS ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Begin Chase With David Warner, Travis Head
South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Miller got South Africa to 212 runs.
SA vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Live Score Updates: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Australia got the Proteas all out for 212 runs as David Miller scored a much-needed century. South Africa, despite stumbling against the Netherlands and a significant loss to India, exhibits prowess but shows susceptibility in chasing. Australia, initially written off after two defeats, makes a stunning comeback with seven consecutive triumphs, securing a spot in the semi-finals. The match at Eden Gardens promises strategic adaptability, with the pitch favoring initial batting and spinners as the innings progress. The head-to-head record stands at 55-50 in favor of South Africa in 109 matches. Key players include Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Mitchell Marsh, and David Warner. Mitchell Marsh, approaching a 500-run milestone, is crucial for Australia with dynamic batting and adept bowling. Adam Zampa, with 22 scalps, is a match-winner.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 South Africa vs Australia.
LIVE Australia vs South Africa Score: Proteas in trouble
South Africa in all sorts of trouble as David Warner and Travis Head get Australia off to a flying start in the chase of 213 runs.
AUS: 17/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA WC 2023: Australia start bright
A bright start for Australia as they get ten runs from the first two overs. A wicket early can really hand some much needed momentum to the Proteas.
AUS: 10/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS Score: Chase begins
Australia have began their chase of 213 runs with David Warner and Travis Head. Marco Jansen with the new ball for South Africa searching for early wickets.
AUS: 5/0 (1 Over)
LIVE SA vs AUS Score: South Africa post 212
South Africa have somehow reached 212 runs on the board as they get bowled out for 212 in 49.4 overs. David Miller finished with the best knock from the batters as he scored 101 off 116 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes.
SA: 212 (49.4 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS Score: Rabada clears one
Kagiso Rabada clears the rope against Mitchell Starc. Australia with 6 balls to defend from South Africa to touch 220 or 230 runs at Eden Gardens.
SA: 210/9 (49 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA Score: Miller departs after ton
David Miller gets caught by Travis Head at the boundary rope, bowled by Pat Cummins. A great knock by the Proteas batter. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will bowl the first last overs.
SA: 203/9 (48 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA Score: South Africa 8 down
South Africa go eight down as Keshav Maharaj departs. Miller is inching close to his century and he will surely look to help his team post a total a good total.
SA: 196/8 (47 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs SA Score: Miller on 96
David Miller is on 96 inching close to his century as South Africa are hoping to touch 230 on the board in the first innings. Keshav Maharaj is along side him.
SA: 190/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS WC 2023: 5 Overs Left
Five overs left for South Africa and David Miller is there last hope to touch 230 runs plus if he does not get out until the end of the innings.
SA: 182/7 (45 Overs)
LIVE Score SA Vs AUS: Coetzee was not out
Great stuff from Cummins. Oh well, Coetzee was not out it seems. The ball seems to have hit the shoulder and not the bat to the keeper. Coetzee and Miller discussed it in the middle but they did not go for the review. He could have been saved here. Huge moment in the game.
RSA 174/7 (44)
LIVE Score SA Vs AUS: Coetze falls
Cummins continues. Starts off with the slower ball. He gets Coetzee off the next ball. Brilliant ball. Bouncer, into the body, Coetzee tried to pull, the ball kissed the gloves to the keeper Inglis. Good knock from Coetzee. SA lose their 7th.
RSA 171/6 (43.3)
LIVE Updates SA Vs AUS: Zampa returns
Zampa comes into the attack. Has not been his best day. But Cummins strangely gives him an over. Miller hits him for six straight down the ground on just the first ball. Followed by a dot as Miller missed the connection. One off the next as Miller misses the connection again. partnership between Coetzee and Miller goes past fifty.
RSA 171/6 (43)
LIVE AUS vs SA: Cummins returns
Cummins comes back on. Two off the first ball. Two dots then. A wide. Then a dot again. Good slower bouncers from the master of the trade. Terrific death overs bowling this.
RSA 164/6 (42)
LIVE Score AUS vs SA: Head back on
Just one over for Starc. Cummins sees that pace on the ball is helping SA batters and he switches back to Head on this surface. Miller cuts away for a single. Minor collision in the middle between the batters but all is well.
RSA 160/6 (41)
LIVE AUS vs SA: Maxwell completes his spell
Maxwell completes his spell. 35 runs. no wickets. He did a good job to keep run rate in check. 10 more overs to go. How many can Proteas get from here?
RSA 156/6 (40)
Australia Vs SA LIVE: Starc back on
Starc comes back on. Coetze hits him for four with a nice inside out stroke. Dark in Kolkata already as lights come on.
RSA 154/6 (39)
AUS vs SA: Miller takes on Maxwell
Miller goes on back foot and hoicks Maxwell for four runs to deep mid-wicket. Single off the next three balls followed by a dot. Quick single off the last.
RSA 149/6 (38)
SA Vs AUS LIVE: Head completes another over
Maxwell and Head have gone through the overs adter drinks in quick time. Miller and Coetzee getting no time to rethink their strategies. Maxwell back on again.
RSA 141/6 (37)
SA Vs LIVE Updates: Millers hits 4
Maxwell completes an over in a jiffy. Miller collects boundary off the last ball. Five off it.
RSA 139/6 (36)
SA Vs LIVE Updates: Boundary for S Africa
Head continues. Gets hit for four by Coetzee, who can more than just hold the bat. Miller comes on strike and Head beats the outside edge. Got hit for four but still a good over. Just 5 off it
RSA 134/6 (35)
SA Vs LIVE Score: Maxwell continues
Maxwell continues after drinks break. Keeps it tight with wicket-to-wicket line. Does a good job at not just keeping the batters on back foot but also bowling some quick overs.
RSA 129/6 (34)
AUS vs SA LIVE: Drinks
Head is getting huge turn. He is keeping the batters on back foot. Beats the edge of Coetzee on couple of occasions. Time for drinks afte the 33rd over. Just 2 off it.
RSA 127/6 (33)
SA Vs AUS LIVE: Miller completes 50
David Miller gets to his fifty. What a knock looking at the circumstances. Made of steel, this Gujarat Titan. He is keeping SA in game alone.
RSA 125/6 (32)
SA Vs AUS LIVE: No hattrick for Head
Head does not get the hatttick as new man in Gerald Coetzee defends it on back foot. But what an over and what captaincy from Cummins. He gets the part-timer in and he provides the breakthrough. Brilliant from Aussies. They are on top. SA now 6 down.
RSA 119/6 (31.2)
SA Vs AUS LIVE Score: Head gets another one
Travis Head gets two in two. He is on hatttrick. He traps Marco Jansen right in front of the stumps and umpire Nitin Menon raises his finger after huge appeal. Review also lost as the wickets hitting. He is on hattrick. Will he get this?
AUS vs SA LIVE: Head strikes
Travis Head, right arm off spin, comes into the attack and straightaway Klaasen goes after him. He get two back-to-back boundaries. He is making room and trying to clear the inner circle on the off side. But Head cleans up Klaasen on the fourth ball. What a wicket, against the run of play. He just played inside the line. Big wicket.
RSA 119/5 (30.4)
AUS vs SA LIVE Updates: Maxwell continues
Miller is approaching his fifty. Has been a good knock from him so far. Maxwell completes one more over quickly. Maybe time to bring back Starc for one or two over here to break this stand.
RSA 111/4 (30)
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Collison
Klaasen collides with Zampa while stealing a run in the 29th over. Zampa bowling well. He needs to be patient here to leave an impact on the match. He gives a gift to David Miller. A full toss and it goes sailing over mid-wicket for six.
RSA 108/4 (29)
AUS Vs SA LIVE: South Africa go past 100
The Eden Gardens is buzzing. The fans in Kolkata are have done well to fill in the stadium. Maxwell completes another over. SA now bring up their 100.
RSA 100/4 (28)
SA vs AUS LIVE Score: Good from Cummins
Brilliant from Cummins. He did not start very well at this World Cup. But he has got better and better and today he is showing his class. Just 2 off the over. Klaasen and Miller continue to rebuild. Maxwel bowling tight lines from the other end.
RSA 81/4 (26)
SA Vs AUS LIVE Updates: Fifty-run stand
Fifty-run stand comes up between Klaasen and Miller. This is a huge relief for SA who were four down for nothing. Klaasen getting into the groove. He hits Cummins for a four with a brilliant cut shot.
RSA 78/4 (24.2)
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Score: SA rebuild
South Africa are rebuilding the innings courtesy some excellent batting by Miller and Klaasen. Zampa and Cummins continue to bowl from two ends. Huge appeal from Zampa for LBW. But umpire Nitin Menon remains unmoved by it. Australia don't review.
RSA 70/4 (22.3)
AUS vs SA LIVE: SA Begin To Counter-Attack
Now, we begin to see the counter-punch from the Proteas Men. Miller and Klaasen looking good with every ball now which is a good sign for them. Cummins brings himself into the attack and gets hit for 5, including a four.
RSA 68/4 (21)
AUS vs SA LIVE: Proteas go past fifty
Miller comes down the ground and smashes a big six off Zampa as if he says 'enough is enough'. Hazlewood bowls another good over at the other end. Eden Gardens crowd is buzzing. They are liking the atmosphere. SA have gone past fifty run mark.
RSA 55/4 (18)
SA Vs AUS LIVE Updates: Zampa, Hazlewood resume proceedings
Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood resume the proceedings in the middle with the ball. Just 2 off the first over by Zampa. Hazlewood bowls a maiden over. Top stuff from Australia. They keep the intensity on after the rain break. Still very gloomy in Kolkata.
RSA 46/4 (16.1)
SA vs AUS LIVE Updates: We are back, folks!
Some third minutes of stoppage but no overs lost. The players are back on the field. Zampa with the ball in hand. Klaasen and Miller in the middle.
RSA 44/4 (14)
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE: Covers are coming off
Star Sports updates us with the good news that the covers are coming off and the match is likely to resume. We will update you here about the time of resumption.
SA Vs AUS LIVE: Just a drizzle
The rain is not heavy as of now. It was heavy some minutes ago. Just one of the umpires out with an umbrella which suggests that rain is not heavy. Hopefully, it subsides completely and we have the match resuming soon.
LIVE SA vs AUS: Rain stops play
Rain has stopped play at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata after 14 overs were bowled to South Africa and they lost 4 wickets.
SA: 44/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS WC 2023: 14 Overs gone
14 overs have been bowled and South Africa are in a very delicate spot at the moment. Australia in complete control of this contest, it is a rare sight to see this South Africa struggling when they are batting first.
SA: 44/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS WC 2023: South Africa in trouble
South Africa in deep trouble as they are four down and Australia are up and rolling in this semifinal. Australia attack stumps with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc at the moment.
SA: 32/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AUS WC 2023: Van Der Dussen departs
Rassie van der Dussen 6 (31) caught by Steve Smith bowled by Josh Hazlewood. South Africa go four down as Australia are all over them in this semifinal.
SA: 28/4 (12 Overs)
SA Vs AUS LIVE: Markram falls
OUT. That's the third wicket for Aussies. Markram departs. Warner with a top catch. Starc grabs another one. SA in deep, deep trouble as three wickets down for just 22.
RSA 22/3 (10.5)
SA Vs AUS LIVE Score: Australia dominate opening powerplay
Hazlewood, like McGrath from the yesteryears, has been on the money with extra pace. Just too hot to handle at the moment. SA need to recalculate their target on this surface. Opening powerplay done.
RSA 18/2 (10)
SA Vs AUS: South Africa score 1st boundary after 52 balls
First boundary in the 9th over. It takes 52 balls for the first four. Can you imagine that this is SA batting, the same side hitting sixes and fours at will previously in the tournament. That's what different conditions and quality of bowling does to the batting strike rats and run rates.
RSA 17/2 (9)
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE: What a spell from Starc and Hazlewood
This is masterclass of fast bowling from Starc and Hazlewood who bowl the perfect line and length to SA batters. Just 2 off the over. SA finally in double figures. Rassie is trying to walk down the wicket but boundarie are hard to come by. None so far.
RSA 10/2 (8)
SA Vs AUS LIVE: Top-class pace bowling
Another top over from Starc. A maiden. Rassie was cautious. He did not get a single ball to hit runs on. On the last ball, he came a step foward to attempt a shot but was blown away by the rising ball that shaped away from him at the last second.
RSA 8/2 (7.1)
SA Vs AUS CWC 2nd Semifinal: De Kock falls
That's the second wicket. Hazlewood strikes and a great catch by Cummins. Have SA erred at the toss as the bounce and carry is too hot to handle for the batters. Dots created pressure on De Kock and he tried a jal-break shot which led to him getting held at mid on by Cummins. Markram joins Rassie in the middle.
RSA 8/2 (6)
SA Vs AUS LIVE Score: Brilliant bowling from Australia
This is top class bowling from Australia. Starc and Hazlewood with superb spell. Rassie and De Koc have not been given room to free their hands.
RSA 8/1 (5.3)
SA vs AUS LIVE: SA on back foot
Hazlewood with another fine over in this match. Just 2 off it. De Kock and van der Dussen looking cautious at the start. That is the need of the hour as bowling has been superb and the conditions are also favouring it.
RSA 6/1 (4.1)
LIVE Updates SA Vs AUS: Starc continues
Starc continues. Brilliant from him. But he needs to control the swing a little as he has bowled a wide. Two off the over. SA on back foot here. Not the start they would have liked.
RSA 4/1 (3)
LIVE Score SA Vs AUS: Hazlewood with the second over
Josh Hazlewood shares the new ball with Starc. On the mark from the word go. Rassie van de Dussen comes into bat at No 3. SA need stability. De Kock and Rassie need to stitch a partnership here after shaky start. Just 1 off the over.
RSA 2/1 (2)
SA Vs AUS LIVE Score: Bavuma departs
Starc starts off with a fuller delivery to De Kock. He defends. A dot to start with. it is very cloudy and the swing will be there for the pacers. De Kock off the mark with a flick on the leg side as Head errs in the field. Bavuma plays a dot. OUT. Gone off the last ball. Ball kisses the outside edge and it goes straight into the hands of the keepers.
RSA 1/1 (1)
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE: Game time
We are done with the national anthems. Time for the match to start. Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock come out to open the innings. Mitchell Starc has the ball in hand.
SA vs Australia: National anthem time
The national anthems are being played at the Eden Gardens amid the cloud cover. Ball number 1 is coming up soon. Hope the rain stays away.
AUS Vs SA LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
Maxwell, Starc back for Australia. Shamsi comes in for SA.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa Vs Australia LIVE Updates: Toss News
Temba Bavuma wins toss and SA are batting first. Playing 11s in next update. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.
AUS vs SA: Pitch and weather Report
"There's 36% chance of rain. 65 m square boundaries, 75 m straight boundaries. This is the same wicket that was used for England - Pakistan match. Spinners have had a good time bowling here. Spin will win, says Matthew Hayden. Going to be tough to score runs as the spinners will get more assistance in the second innings. Captain winning the toss should bat first," says Pommie Mbangwa.
Toss in 5 minutes.
SA vs AUS LIVE: Toss coming up shortly
The toss for the SA vs AUS semis is coming up. The covers are off and the commentators are discussing the game standing at the ground without any help from Umbrella as players seen practicing in the background. Think we are good for the toss, coming up at 1.30 pm IST.
Australia Vs South Africa: Check PIC Of Rain Falling At Eden Gardens
Not great visuals as a cricket writers present at the Eden Gardens posts the picture of the whole ground covered as rain continues to fall. Toss should be delayed.
Gulp_ pic.twitter.com/PP2w2CCXRl
— Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) November 16, 2023
SA vs AUS LIVE: Worrying visuals
The jorunalists and the broadcast team present at Eden Gardens are posting pictures of Eden Gardens covered. It is not raining continously but the rain threat looms large over this game. Let's see if we can have the toss or not at scheduled time 1.30 pm IST.
SA vs AUS: Toss Could Be Delayed Due To Rain
There is a big chance that the toss could be delayed in the 2nd semi-final between Australia and South Africa as it is currently pouring down in Kolkata, the city hosting the match.
We're at the Eden Gardens today. And it's raining __#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/KxH5fZqp5F
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) November 16, 2023
AUS vs SA 2nd Semis LIVE: Probable XIs
AUS Probable XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
SA Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
LIVE Updates South Africa Vs Australia, CWC 2023 2nd semis: Check Kolkata weather prediction
Rain is predicted in Kolkata on Thursday and Friday for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between South Africa and Australia.
LIVE SA vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd semis: Glenn Maxwell, David Warner eye landmarks
Australian batter Glenn Maxwell needs 108 runs to reach 4,000 in ODIs, while opener David Warner needs 104 to reach 7,000 in 50-over cricket. Can Maxwell and Warner achieve this landmark in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd semifinal against South Africa today?
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Australia, CWC 2023 2nd semis: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
David Warner or Quinton de Kock? Pat Cummins or Keshav Maharaj? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
LIVE SA vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd semifinal: All even in World Cup games
Australia and South Africa have played each other on seven previous occasions at ODI World Cup matches, and it is an even split. Three wins each and one infamous tie, at Edgbaston in 1999. Which team will have the edge in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal on Thursday?
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Australia, CWC 2023 2nd semis: Check live streaming details
South Africa will take on Australia in the second semifinal match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
LIVE AUS vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd semis: South Africa hold edge in head-to-head
South Africa and Australia have faced off in 109 ODIs in the past with the Proteas winning 55 of those matches and Australia winning on 50 occasions. Three matches have ended in ties, including the famous 1999 World Cup semifinal and one ended in no-result. Which team will come out on top in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd semifinal in Kolkata today?
LIVE Updates Australia vs South Africa, CWC 2023 2nd Semis: Marnus Labuschagne over Marcus Stoinis
Australia are likely to pick the extra batter in Marnus Labuschagne over all-rounder Marcus Stoinis as Glenn Maxwell returns to the side for the 2nd semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against South Africa in Kolkata today.
LIVE AUS vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semis: South Africa sweat over Temba Bavuma
A decision on South African skipper Temba Bavuma's fitness will be taken closer to toss time. Bavuma is struggling with a hamstring injury. If Bavuma fails to get fit then Aiden Markram will be expected to lead South Africa in the 2nd semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Kolkata on Thursday.
LIVE SA vs AUS WC 2023: How can Proteas lineup?
Marco Jansen is expected to make a comeback, probably at Andile Phehlukwayo's expense. Gerald Coetzee, who has been in terrific rhythm is expected to come in for his place.
LIVE SA vs AUS WC 2023: India Await In Final
Team India will either face Australia or South Africa in the final of the 2023 World Cup. South Africa have shown brilliant consistency in this tournament so far but Australia are roaring with their players in top form.
LIVE South Africa vs Australia Semifinal 2: Weather Report
The weather in Kolkata introduces a sense of unpredictability into the match equation. As per The Weather Channel, there's a 50 percent likelihood of showers affecting Kolkata on Thursday (Nov 16), potentially impacting the Australia vs New Zealand semi-final encounter. Anticipated humidity is set at 77 percent in the afternoon, with the maximum temperature reaching 26 degrees Celsius.