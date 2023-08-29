Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India To Announce Squad On THIS Date

The cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gears up to unveil the squad for the much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023. According to exclusive information obtained by India Today, the announcement is slated for September 3, a mere two days before the deadline for provisional squad submissions. This decision will undoubtedly keep fans and pundits on tenterhooks, adding an element of intrigue to an already exciting tournament. Coincidentally, the squad revelation follows hot on the heels of the high-octane Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, scheduled for September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

India likely to announce their 2023 World Cup squad on 3rd September. (Sports Tak). pic.twitter.com/us0AsxDWFw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2023

Last-Minute Shuffle Potential

With the final roster set to be unveiled a mere seven days before the World Cup kicks off in Ahmedabad, the Indian cricket team retains the flexibility to make alterations to their squad until September 28. This gives the selectors ample time to assess player performance and fitness in the run-up to the marquee event. Notably, India's schedule includes a riveting 3-match ODI series against Australia from September 21 to 27, potentially serving as a litmus test for their World Cup aspirations.

Standby Players in the Mix

The provisional squad may include standby players, a wise move considering the uncertainty surrounding the fitness of key players, most notably KL Rahul. India initially named a 17-member extended squad for the Asia Cup 2023, with Sanju Samson included as a traveling reserve to provide cover for KL Rahul. This precautionary measure was taken after Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar disclosed that the Lucknow Super Giants captain had picked up a fresh niggle, casting doubts over his availability.

Return of the Injured Stars

In a move that generated substantial speculation, India included Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in their Asia Cup squad despite their lengthy injury layoffs. Chief Selector Agarkar confirmed Iyer's fitness but expressed concerns about Rahul's availability for the opening clash against Pakistan. Rahul's injury, unrelated to his previous thigh issue, has left fans anxious about his participation in the World Cup.

Asia Cup Preceding World Cup Squad Announcement

India's strategic move to play two Asia Cup group stage matches just before the provisional World Cup squad deadline presents an opportunity to fine-tune the final selection. This gives the selectors a last-minute glimpse of player form and fitness under match conditions.

Emerging Talent and Returning Stars

In a bid to inject fresh blood into the squad, India has named 20-year-old Tilak Varma in the Asia Cup roster. Despite an impressive T20I debut in the West Indies, it seems unlikely that he will get a chance to play against Pakistan in the ODI format. However, India has also welcomed back Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah, who showcased their mettle upon returning from injuries during the tour of Ireland in August.

Rigorous Preparation

India's World Cup hopefuls have been rigorously preparing at a specialized training camp in Alur, near Bengaluru. Key players like KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been seen honing their skills. Rahul, in particular, was spotted batting at the nets, providing a glimmer of hope to his supporters. Meanwhile, Kishan, the promising wicketkeeper-batsman, has been diligently working on his keeping skills under the watchful eye of fielding coach T. Dilip.

Selection Dilemma

With limited competitive matches available to assess player readiness, the selectors face a challenging task in deciding who makes the cut for the provisional ODI squad. The impending announcement is poised to ignite debates among fans and experts alike, as the cricketing world eagerly awaits BCCI's final selection for the ODI World Cup 2023.