Cricket World Cup 2023: THIS South Africa Batter Believes Team Can Win The Tournament

South Africa and Gujarat Titans batter David Miller holds a strong belief that the current team has the potential to achieve remarkable feats in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled from October 5 to November 19 in India. The Proteas are getting ready to take on 2019 World Cup runners-up New Zealand in their second warm-up match of the CWC 2023 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Entering the prestigious event, South Africa is fueled by a 3-2 series victory against Australia in their homeland. Although the Proteas have not yet secured the esteemed trophy in ODI cricket, they are poised to begin their pursuit of glory against the 1996 champions, Sri Lanka, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7.

Miller voiced his confidence and optimism to the BBC, stating, “We sincerely think we can make a mark. The fact is, we’ve never clinched a World Cup, and there’s no denying it. However, I don’t carry the burden of the past. It’s about focusing on the present...the subsequent ball, the impending moment. I’m confident my teammates share this mindset, viewing this as an opportunity to make history.”

Miller has notched up 4,090 runs in his 160-match ODI career till date with an incredible strike-rate of 103.33 with 5 hundreds and 23 fifties at an average of 42.6. In ODI World Cup matches, Miller has scored 460 runs from 14 matches at an average of 51.11 with 1 hundred and a strike-rate of 117.94.

Ranked as the fourth-best team in ODI cricket, South Africa boasts five batters, Miller included, within the top 15 individual rankings. Miller, with an average of 60.7 and a strike-rate of 114.15 in the previous World Cup cycle, is optimistic about his batting group excelling in the Indian conditions.

“Reviewing the stats reveals that our efforts have yielded positive outcomes. For me, the emphasis is on making a substantial impact in crucial situations,” he remarked, praising the prowess of his colleagues like Temba Bavuma and expressing confidence in the team’s robust line-up.

Miller also highlighted the pivotal role of left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj in the upcoming tournament and praised his consistent and inspiring performance. “Witnessing his journey has been inspirational. He’s a crucial asset for us,” he stated.

Concluding his remarks, Miller conveyed hope and positivity surrounding South Africa’s prospects in the tournament, despite the previous struggles in different formats. He emphasized the unified spirit and positive energy within the team and their eagerness to embrace the competition and represent their nation with pride under the guidance of the new coach, Rob Walter.

“Rob has underscored our role as representatives of a proud nation with the power to bring people together through sports, and we’re committed to that. We're eager to dive in and give our best,” he concluded.